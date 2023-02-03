ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wrestling Star Lanny Poffo, Brother of Randy Savage, Dies at 68

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5Y3U_0kaoDKFM00

Poffo spent seven years in the then-WWF, where he gained notoriety as Mr. Perfect’s manager, The Genius.

Lanny Poffo, a former wrestling star also known as the brother of legend “Macho Man” Randy Savage, died this week at the age of 68, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan announced Thursday. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Poffo, who gained notoriety in then-WWF in the late 1980s as Mr. Perfect’s manager “The Genius,” is the younger brother of Savage, whose real name was Randall Poffo. Savage died in 2011 at the age of 58.

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius,” Duggan wrote on Twitter.

A member of the famous Poffo wrestling family, Lanny made his debut in 1974 in the All-South Wrestling Alliance territory in Georgia working alongside his father Angelo Poffo. The pair won the NWA Tag Team championships that same year before Lanny eventually transitioned to teaming with Randy and a solo career spanning across several independent promotions.

In 1985, the Poffo brothers joined Vince McMahon’s WWF and embarked on different paths, with Lanny taking up the moniker of “Leaping Lanny Poffo,” a high-flying babyface who would read poems written on a frisbee before tossing it to the crowd before matches. After gaining notoriety in the role, Poffo turned heel in ’89 and became known as “The Genius,” an arrogant, know-it-all character who wore an academic cap and gown to the ring.

As “The Genius,” Poffo competed in the biggest match of his career in Nov. ’89 when he wrestled and lost to WWF champion Hulk Hogan on Saturday Night’s Main Event XXIV . Poffo would form an alliance with Mr. Perfect that same night, and go on to manage the two-time Intercontinental champion for the next three years.

Poffo made his final WWF appearance at Survivor Series 1992, where he managed a tag team of Randy Savage and Mr. Perfect who lost by disqualification to Ric Flair and Razor Ramon. Poffo moved on to other endeavors around the wrestling world from ’94 until his retirement in 2020 and made his only return to WWE in ’15 to induct Randy Savage into the Hall of Fame.

Comments / 13

Related
webisjericho.com

GoFundMe Launched For “Superstar” Billy Graham

Billy Graham has been in ill health for many years due to suffering from liver problems and has reportedly been close to death several times. In fact, less than a year ago, the 79-year-old was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic due to an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs, and seven months ago had a toe amputated.
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence

Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
ringsidenews.com

Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Passes Away

In the scorching summer of 1993, Charlie Norris emerged onto the WCW scene, clad in the regalia of a proud Native American warrior. In his earliest days in the squared circle, Norris was embraced by fans as a valiant babyface, dispatching enhancement talent and mid-card heels with ease. He was considered a second-tier babyface under Sting.
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air

Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak

Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
ringsidenews.com

Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event

Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
ringsidenews.com

Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW

Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Facing Suspension

In the midst of WWE WrestleMania 39 season, WWE's developmental territory is building to its own culminating clash. NXT hosted NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, headlined by Bron Breakker retaining his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match. This victory continued Breakker's lengthy run with the white and gold's top prize, ...
ComicBook

WWE Raw Picks Up Five Wrestlers From WWE SmackDown

WWE shook up its rosters on Monday by sending five of the Friday Night SmackDown stars over to Monday Night Raw. After popping up in a backstage vignette last week (and teasing their interest in Otis), Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Maxxine Dupri, Mace and Mansoor have all moved to the ...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

127K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy