Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Samson looking at building a new or remodeling its senior center
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It’s been more than a year now since the Samson Senior Center had to temporarily relocate to the city’s library due to structural problems. Recently, the city learned it has been awarded more than 300 thousand dollars from ADECa to either pay for a new center or to renovate the current facility which has several roof leaks.
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise fundraiser for fire victims
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Jennifer Dignazio along with her parents of Enterprise t-Shirts, Inc. came up with the fundraiser campaign. The proceeds from their sale go to benefit the three small businesses and a historic two-story residence was destroyed by the blaze. As a fellow small business, the family...
wdhn.com
Enterprise wants feedback for the future of downtown
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The City of Enterprise is wanting community feedback regarding the future of the city’s downtown district in a new survey. The Downtown Overlay District survey, created by the Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors and the Main Street Enterprise Design and Economic Vitality Committees, will be used to make a proposal for the Enterprise City Council.
wdhn.com
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing work on Dothan street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Drivers should expect delays on a Dothan road due to resurfacing work. On Tuesday, February 7, Midsouth Paving will resurface Briarwood Drive, from Fairfield Drive to Denton Road. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through this area. Stay with WDHN for updates.
wtvy.com
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
Dothan commissioners won't decide this week whether to purchase additional homes in an effort to stymie flooding. Already charged with fatally shooting Breunia Jennings in 2018, he had been free on $350,000 bond. Dothan breaks ground on new athletics facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. A big day for Dothan High...
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
wdhn.com
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
MOBILE, Ala (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience.
wdhn.com
Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
wdhn.com
2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade is coming to the Wiregrass!. The parade event brings a whole new experience with candy, beads, food, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, February 18, the 2023 Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will be held...
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of February 8, 2023
Mr. Wilbur L. Walton, Jr., age 81, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Wilbur L. Walton. He was a 1959 graduate of Dothan High School. He attended the University of Alabama and a member Sigma Nu Fraternity. He later became the lead vocalist in the band “The James Gang.” Their most notable recording was, “Georgia Pines,” released in November 1965, and to this day, it remains a” fan favorite.” Wilbur was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Dothan.
wdhn.com
Troy University Police arrest vehicle break-in suspects
TROY, Ala (WDHN) —Three Troy residents were arrested after Troy University and City Police say they broke into multiple vehicles over a two-day span. According to Troy University Police Department Chief George Beaudry, around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to Fraternity Row regarding a vehicle that had been burglarized.
wdhn.com
Construction officially underway on new athletic facilities at Dothan High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Work has officially begun on a project benefitting many Dothan High School athletes. It has been more than a decade since Dothan City Schools has had a groundbreaking event, but Monday the district celebrated the launch of construction on new athletic facilities for the Wolves.
wdhn.com
Dothan police searching for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood Court in Dothan on February 2 at 7:00 a.m. Green is known to frequent Martin Homes and...
mypanhandle.com
Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
wdhn.com
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
wdhn.com
No state prisoners were released from Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)— One sheriff in the Wiregrass doesn’t expect to see any of the newly released prisoners coming back to his county. Over the last week, some 304 state inmates have been released before the end of their sentences. On Tuesday, another 82 are expected to...
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
WJHG-TV
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery leads police on chase, gets away, DCSO
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store early Monday morning who got away after a police chase through Dale County. According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, on Tuesday, February 7, a Midland City Police Officer saw the...
Comments / 1