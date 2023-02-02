Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Liberty Earns Weekend Sweep With 4-2 Win Over Miami (Ohio)
The Liberty Lady Flames came back from two points down for the second match in a row and bested the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 4-2 in a neutral site match at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center, Saturday afternoon. Liberty dropped two points to begin the match but fought back to win...
Liberty News
McGhee Sets Program All-Time Scoring Record, Bisons Edge Flames 69-64
Liberty’s Darius McGhee etched his name in the record books by becoming the program’s new all-time leading scorer, but the Flames were edged 69-64 by the Lipscomb Bisons at Allen Arena on Saturday evening. McGhee, who entered the night needing nine points to break Karl Hess’ record of...
Liberty News
Flames allow Adrian to net two power-play goals in series-opening setback
Liberty University’s No. 5-ranked ACHA Division I men’s hockey team dug itself a three-goal deficit after the first 24 minutes of Friday night’s game against No. 2 Adrian College at the LaHaye Ice Center. Competing for the first time in two weeks, the Flames couldn’t quite overcome the slow start and climb their way out of the hole, suffering their fifth straight setback to start the spring semester, 3-1.
Liberty News
Men’s lacrosse weathers exhibition storms from NCAA DIII Roanoke, Southern Virginia
Two exhibition games against NCAA Division III opponents in less than four days should prepare Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team well for next weekend, when the Flames open their 2023 regular season by hosting ALC North rival Temple University on Friday at 7 p.m. and former SELC foe North Carolina State on Sunday at noon.
cbs19news
No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
WSLS
Former Radford hoops star Cameron Jones passes away
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke native and former Radford University basketball player Cameron Jones has passed away. The university made the announcement via the athletics Twitter page on Sunday morning. Though no cause of death has been released, the outpouring of love and support for the local hoop star has...
Virginia coach Tony Bennett details adjustments made by Virginia Tech following 74-68 defeat
No. 6 Virginia fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday, losing 74-68. The loss kept the Cavaliers from sweeping the Hokies after downing their in-state rival by 10 in late January. After the loss UVA coach Tony Bennett detailed the adjustments Virginia Tech made after losing the first meeting. "I’m sure...
Liberty News
Liberty Holds Off Kennesaw State for 7th Straight Win, 65-57
Kennesaw State whittled Liberty’s 19-point lead down to six on two occasions in the fourth quarter, Saturday afternoon at Liberty Arena. But the Lady Flames held off the Owls for a 65-57 victory, their seventh in a row. Liberty boosts its record to 15-7 overall and 9-2 in ASUN...
WBKO
Austin Anderson signs his NLI to play Division I football at Liberty University
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green football senior Austin Anderson signed his Letter of Intent to play at the offensive line position for Liberty University. Anderson was a part of seven Bowling Green student athletes who signed their name on the dotted line to continue to the collegiate level across multiple sports.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke band The Kings set to play at Salem Policeman’s Ball
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke band The Kings will play at the 2023 Salem Policeman’s Ball February 11 at the Salem Civic Center. Lead singer Chris Keaton and drummer Mike Feamster stopped by 7@four to chat about the event. The band has been around 50 years and will be...
WSLS
Stuck in the freezer now, but temperatures bounce back soon
ROANOKE, Va. – The polar vortex is here and we’re shivering on this first Saturday morning of February. Many areas have seen temperatures bottom out in the teens!. While we will warm up this afternoon, it’s still looking like a cold day overall with highs in the low 40s.
Liberty News
Homeschool leaders representing 50 states and Puerto Rico visit LUCOM
The Liberty College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM) seeks applicants who are not only academically qualified but also well-aligned with the mission and vision of the program. Jackie Mendez, MBA, Associate Director of Recruitment in LUCOM Admissions, organized a conference for Consultants and Outreach Coordinators from the Homeschool Legal Defense Association (HSLDA). Participants from Illinois, Virginia, North Carolina, Indiana, Florida, Tennessee, California, and Puerto Rico were welcomed by LUCOM’s Dean, Dr. Joseph Johnson.
WSLS
Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – The luck of the Irish is heading back to McDonald’s sooner than you might think. Officials said that the iconic Shamrock Shake will be making a return to McDonald’s on Feb. 20 along with another treat – the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. And the...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford community hosting “Welcome Home” parade for National Guard soldiers
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a thousand Kentucky and Virginia National Guard Soldiers, 130 from Bedford, returned from a one-year deployment in November 2022. “On this upcoming Saturday, February 11, is their first drill weekend back at their home armory right here on East Main Street,” said Ken Parker, co-founder and co-curator of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
tourcounsel.com
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia
Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Night Ranger still rocking after 40 years, coming to the Berglund Center February 6
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s almost impossible to think of the band, Night Ranger without thinking of its 1983 hit “Sister Christian.”. Singer and drummer Kelly Keagy says they had no idea how successful that song would become. “You know, it was kind of a fluke thing that...
WSLS
Feb. 3, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Shamrock Farms in Danville for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg elementary school lockout over
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
