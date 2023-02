One man was checked for injuries Thursday after a fire broke out inside a garage at 1336 Florida Ave. in Richland just before 3 p.m.

The extent of the fire remains unclear, but Richland, Pasco and Kennewick firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly, according to people on the scene.

Light smoke rises from a garage as a firefighter sprays water on Thursday’s fire at 1336 Florida Ave. in Richland. Special to the Herald/Aiden Whit

Fire crews were still at the scene about an hour later.