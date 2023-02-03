Read full article on original website
Economist to Reno: Things are not as bad some would have you believe
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s little doubt many Americans are worried about the direction of our economy. That may be due to a common narrative in the national discourse that we’re headed for a recession. That’s not necessarily true says Dr. Christopher Thornberg. In fact, here in...
Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
BLM seeks additional input on solar energy program in Nevada, other states
WASHINGTON (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is adding an additional public hearing on potential changes to its solar energy program. Citing substantial public interest, the BLM will add one more virtual session to its series of public scoping hearings. BLM will host a total of 15 meetings on whether to update the programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
Former Nevada guardsman announces bid for State Assembly
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada guardsman, army veteran, Deputy Sheriff, and Las Vegas native Alan Bigelow has announced his candidacy for the State Assembly in Nevada’s 5th District. District 5 represents Nye County. In a release, Bigelow said in part:. “Good government is based upon leaders who...
Proposed Nevada bill could remove marijuana’s status as a ‘controlled substance’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A forthcoming bill in the Nevada legislature could remove marijuana’s status as a “controlled substance” and remove authority from the Nevada Board of Pharmacy. The bill would streamline state control of marijuana to a sole agency: the Cannabis Compliance Board, according to...
NV Energy explains hike in energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is providing an explanation for the spike in energy costs. In an email sent out to customers on Monday, the energy company said the higher prices could be attributed to natural gas prices, which they say have increased nearly one-and a half times in the past 12 months.
City of Reno officially settles with ACLU observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Feb. 8: The Reno City Council has officially settled with an ACLU observer who says she was shot three times with pepper balls during a BLM protest. Councilwoman Brekhus was the only dissenting vote, saying she didn’t feel she had time to review documents...
Nevadans urged to explore flood insurance after wet winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Insurance is urging Nevadans to explore getting flooding insurance and to evaluate their flooding risk after a wet winter brought snow and rain to northern Nevada. It was only around one month ago that areas of northern California were struck with...
Lyon County Commissioners found guilty of violating open meeting law
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has found the Lyon County Board of Commissioners violated the state‘s open meeting law. The AG found the board had violated those laws on four separate occasions between March and May of 2021. The findings came as a result of a complaint filed by Democratic Party Chair Tony Stephenson on behalf of the Lyon County DCC.
Are students at UNR using ChatGPT?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine you’re a student at the University of Nevada. It’s time for class but you forgot to write an essay. The good news is you only need a few minutes to complete it. That’s thanks to ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence program...
Two local teachers rewarded for their efforts with $25k checks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lowell Milken’s foundation searches the country to find the teachers who have gone above and beyond. In return for their efforts, he rewards them with $25,000 checks. It’s an honor that is going to only about 40 teachers nationwide this year, with three being in Nevada.
What relators are recommending for 2023 home buyers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -As we’ve seen mortgage rates go down and stabilize, real estate agents say this could be a good time for some buyers to get into the housing market. Local realtors say to find out what exactly is going on with the seller or listing beforehand. Back...
Libraries and state parks join forces to offer passes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get out of the house and see just how beautiful Nevada can be. Up at Lake Tahoe, Cave Rock and Sand Harbor are both state parks. Washoe Lake is a state park where you can camp overnight. And Spooner Lake State Park has just received a face lift.
Reno doctor advocates for equality in medicine through social media
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You might recognize her from the Ted Talk stage, or from videos on Tik Tok. But when she’s not sharing her medical knowledge, Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell is dressed in scrubs at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Reno. “You can deliver healthcare whether it’s acute,...
Sparks City Council to consider settlement with former fire chief Mark Lawson
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will meet next week to consider settling a lawsuit with former fire chief Mark Lawson. Lawson was briefly the city’s fire chief before being fired after being charged with a number of drug crimes in December. The amount being considered as a payout to Lawson is $441,218.83.
Carson City School District creates program to hire more teachers
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has created a new program for people with bachelor’s degrees to become teachers. The Grow Your Own educator preparation program was created in partnership with iteachNEVADA and is designed to help the district hire more certified teachers amid continued shortages in the field.
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 50. The crash happened at eastbound U.S. 50 and Sheckler and involved two vehicles, one car and a FedEx truck with several trailers attached. Nevada State Police say their preliminary investigation shows...
Local doctor shares what an annual COVID vaccine could mean for Americans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The COVID-19 vaccine could become an annual shot. Following a meeting last month, the FDA met to discuss the country’s Covid immunization schedule. Some of those researchers on the FDA vaccine advisory panel believe this could help simplify the current Covid schedule and increase the number of people who do get vaccinated.
City of Sparks launches new app for service requests, other items
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is launching a new app for residents. The MySparks app will allow residents to have an easier time submitting service requests, getting important notifications, and accessing highly requested information. “The MySparks app allows residents to have a direct line of communication to...
Man leads LCSO on car chase after nearly striking patrol car
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple misdemeanor charges after he nearly struck their patrol car. On Feb. 7, around 11:30 at night, LCSO deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 50 in the town of Moundhouse when they saw a car approaching them.
