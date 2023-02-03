ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Wholesale Egg Prices Have ‘Collapsed.' Why Consumers May Soon See Relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Disney Beats Expectations as Streaming Subscriber Losses Aren't as Bad as Feared

LOS ANGELES – Smaller subscriber losses and a beat on the top and bottom lines were the highlights of Disney's fiscal first-quarter earnings report. While the company's linear TV and direct-to-consumer units struggled during the period, its theme parks saw significant growth year-over-year. Shares of the company were up...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Disney, Mattel, Wynn Resorts, Affirm and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Disney — Shares of the entertainment company rose more than 6% after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting and reorganization plan.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.
Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns

In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce

Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
Chinese Food Delivery Firm Meituan Plans to Hire 10,000 Workers as U.S. Tech Giants Ax Jobs

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Big Oil Rakes in Record Profit Haul of Nearly $200 Billion, Fueling Calls for Higher Taxes

Altogether, the five Big Oil companies reported combined profits of $196.3 billion last year, more than the economic output of most countries. Flush with cash, the energy giants have used their bumper earnings to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. Big Oil executives have sought to defend their...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.
Bed Bath & Beyond Lines Up Funding in a Last-Ditch Bid to Avoid Bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond has so far failed to find buyers, prompting it to propose a stock offering that could infuse more than $1 billion into the company. The cash-strapped, debt-laden home goods retailer will receive $225 million from the offering up front and $800 million over time, the company said.
Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event

Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher as Investors Evaluate Latest Batch of Earnings

Stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%. Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including Disney,...

