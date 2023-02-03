Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Disney — Shares of the entertainment company rose more than 6% after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting and reorganization plan.

