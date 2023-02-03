Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Disney to Cut 7,000 Jobs and Slash $5.5 Billion in Costs as It Unveils Vast Restructuring
Disney said it will be reorganizing into three divisions: Entertainment, ESPN and parks and experiences. Disney will slash 7,000 jobs from its workforce and plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, including $3 billion in content savings. CEO Bob Iger said the company isn't considering a spinoff of ESPN. Disney...
NBC San Diego
Solar Tech Company Nextracker Prices Above Range at $24 a Share in Good Sign for IPO Market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
NBC San Diego
Michael Kors Owner Capri Shares Plunge After Revenue Falls Across the Retailer's Luxury Brands
Shares of Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings plunged Wednesday. Revenue fell across the company's luxury brands, which also include Jimmy Choo and Versace, dragged lower by slowing traffic in China. The company slashed its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2023 and came in under Wall Street expectations. Shares of Michael...
NBC San Diego
Wholesale Egg Prices Have ‘Collapsed.' Why Consumers May Soon See Relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
NBC San Diego
Disney Beats Expectations as Streaming Subscriber Losses Aren't as Bad as Feared
LOS ANGELES – Smaller subscriber losses and a beat on the top and bottom lines were the highlights of Disney's fiscal first-quarter earnings report. While the company's linear TV and direct-to-consumer units struggled during the period, its theme parks saw significant growth year-over-year. Shares of the company were up...
NBC San Diego
Nintendo Cuts Sales Forecast for Its Ageing Switch Console After Disappointing Holiday Season
Nintendo said it now expects to sell 18 million Switch units for the fiscal year ending March 2023, down from a previous forecast of 19 million. The company said the reason for the cut in hardware sales expectations is because the Switch "did not perform as expected" during the holiday season.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Disney, Mattel, Wynn Resorts, Affirm and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Disney — Shares of the entertainment company rose more than 6% after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting and reorganization plan.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.
NBC San Diego
Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns
In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...
NBC San Diego
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC San Diego
Chinese Food Delivery Firm Meituan Plans to Hire 10,000 Workers as U.S. Tech Giants Ax Jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
NBC San Diego
French Bank BNP Paribas Reports Bumper Profit for 2022, Boosts Stock Purchase Plan
The French lender said it now aims to grow its net income by more than 9% between 2022 and 2025. It said it will execute share buybacks each year — particularly in 2023, when its share buyback program will total 5 billion euros. BNP Paribas reported Tuesday a 7%...
NBC San Diego
Big Oil Rakes in Record Profit Haul of Nearly $200 Billion, Fueling Calls for Higher Taxes
Altogether, the five Big Oil companies reported combined profits of $196.3 billion last year, more than the economic output of most countries. Flush with cash, the energy giants have used their bumper earnings to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. Big Oil executives have sought to defend their...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.
NBC San Diego
Bed Bath & Beyond Lines Up Funding in a Last-Ditch Bid to Avoid Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond has so far failed to find buyers, prompting it to propose a stock offering that could infuse more than $1 billion into the company. The cash-strapped, debt-laden home goods retailer will receive $225 million from the offering up front and $800 million over time, the company said.
NBC San Diego
Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
NBC San Diego
Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event
Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
NBC San Diego
3 Ways to Make Money Off Things You Already Own—One of Them Brings in Up to $39,000 a Month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher as Investors Evaluate Latest Batch of Earnings
Stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%. Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including Disney,...
