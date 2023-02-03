Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Police in Texas searching for family of special needs teen who was found wandering alone
Police in Texas are searching for the family of a special needs teen who was found wandering alone last month. Midland police say the boy was found walking in an alley. He is non-verbal, and between the ages of 13 and 17. Police believe his name is Cordarius because he wrote it several times when prompted by investigators.
news4sanantonio.com
UPDATE: S.O. believes motorcyclist who shot at deputies died of self-inflicted wound
CHINA, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a motorcyclist who exchanged gunfire with deputies during a traffic stop, and they say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief Donta Miller with the Sheriff's Office says Brandon Wilder, 33, from Indiana,...
news4sanantonio.com
Mom loses daughter to fentanyl poisoning, posting warning to others on buses
SAN ANTONIO — A mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is raising awareness by taking her story to VIA buses. Her mission is to educate the public about fentanyl's danger. More than 1,600 Texans die from fentanyl-related deaths every year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
news4sanantonio.com
FBI, state police announce new efforts in search for woman missing since 2011
WYSOX, Pa. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and West Virginia have announced a new initiative in the search for a woman who hasn’t been seen for more than a decade. Maria Nina Miller was last seen at her place of employment at the Dandy Mini Mart...
news4sanantonio.com
Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
news4sanantonio.com
Arctic air that swept Northeast entered record books for temperatures, wind chill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Arctic blast that swept the Northeast U.S. last week has ended, but not before making a substantial impact on previous weather records. Temperatures in Rhode Island dropped well below zero Friday into Saturday, and, combined with strong winds, resulted in a brutal wind chill.
news4sanantonio.com
Utah removes teacher gender ID training after mother posts it on social media
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state of Utah removed a gender ID training video for teachers after a mother and substitute teacher posted it on social media. "I thought the public should know," said Lisa Logan, who is also an education activist. "It begs the question: if what they were teaching these educators was proper, right and good, then why would it have to be taken down?"
news4sanantonio.com
Texas heroes may qualify for free money
San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Abbott announces plan for statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning his plan for a statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan after Gov. Abbott issued a directive back on Dec. 7 to ban the app for all Texas state agency leaders.
news4sanantonio.com
Texans brace for the end of nearly 3 years of pandemic Medicaid coverage
One day, Alexandria Robertson’s carefully crafted life suddenly started falling apart. She returned from vacation in January 2020 to learn she’d been laid off from her corporate job in the Austin area. Her car was totaled in an accident. At the same time, she found out she was pregnant with her first child.
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring. In a memo written Monday and...
