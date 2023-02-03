In order to acquire Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies will need to offer the Brooklyn Nets a substantial return package. The likelihood of obtaining Durant has increased following Kyrie Irving’s move to the Dallas Mavericks, and it is imperative for the Grizzlies to capitalize on this opportunity. Although they currently have the second-best win-loss record in the Western Conference, it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies passing up the chance to acquire a player like Durant. The combination of superstar Ja Morant and the “Slim Reaper” would be a dream come true for Grizzlies fans. Here we will look at the Grizzlies’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO