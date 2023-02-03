Read full article on original website
LeBron James’ wife Savannah Brinson
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is known for his great play on the court, as well as his endeavors off it. In this specific post, however, we’re looking at LeBron James’ wife — who is Savannah Brinson — and how it all came to be for this power couple.
James Harden Made A Cold Response To Kyrie Irving Getting Traded To The Mavericks
James Harden had an uninterested answer to the news of Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Kevin Durant: Perfect trade Grizzlies must offer Nets ahead of deadline
In order to acquire Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies will need to offer the Brooklyn Nets a substantial return package. The likelihood of obtaining Durant has increased following Kyrie Irving’s move to the Dallas Mavericks, and it is imperative for the Grizzlies to capitalize on this opportunity. Although they currently have the second-best win-loss record in the Western Conference, it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies passing up the chance to acquire a player like Durant. The combination of superstar Ja Morant and the “Slim Reaper” would be a dream come true for Grizzlies fans. Here we will look at the Grizzlies’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch
All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team. So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as […] The post Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals truth about lack of relationship with LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits there’s no one to blame but himself for his lack of relationship with LeBron James. After James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Tuesday, Kareem took it to his Substack to open up about the milestone and his relationship with LeBron–or the lack thereof. Abdul-Jabbar has been critical of the Lakers star in the past, and it was made clear the two don’t have any sort of connection when James said last October that he has “no relationship and no thoughts” about the iconic big man.
Last minute trade Bucks must make before 2023 deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has finally arrived and the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the contenders that should certainly look to upgrade their roster. As it stands, the Bucks are 37-17 and in second place in the Eastern Conference Standings and only one game back of the Boston Celtics for the top seed in […] The post Last minute trade Bucks must make before 2023 deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doesn’t care that much about Lakers star LeBron James surpassing his record
Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is not one bit bothered by the fact that LeBron James surpassed his all-time scoring record, and for good reason. There are some people who think Abdul-Jabbar would feel bad about James taking the record he has held for about four decades. Even NBA legend Magic Johnson said before it would be a “bitter pill to swallow” for Kareem.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pops up on injury report ahead of clash vs. LeBron James, Lakers
LeBron James is on cloud nine right now after he finally surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers will return to action on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks and you can be sure that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will want to rain on LeBron’s parade when they face off on the basketball court.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell blockbuster trade has NBA Twitter on fire
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally done it. They’ve pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal that the fans have been waiting for. This comes in the form of a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz that is sure to send shockwaves in the coming days. Russell Westbrook is now on […] The post Lakers’ Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell blockbuster trade has NBA Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala’s 1-word reaction to failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets era
The Brooklyn Nets’ decision to send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks just days after the point guard made his desire to be traded known has everyone buzzing. Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors has his own take on the Kyrie saga with the Nets that cemented the failure of the Big Three experiment […] The post Andre Iguodala’s 1-word reaction to failed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record
LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made. Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would […] The post Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s amazing 2-word reaction to LeBron James’ pending scoring record
For four seasons, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade (along with Chris Bosh) joined forces in South Beach to terrorize the league with their incredible scoring prowess and eye-popping athletic capabilities. Their four-year partnership was a fruitful one, resulting in four straight NBA Finals appearances, two of which ended in the ultimate triumph – a championship. Thus, even as James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Wade definitely has his brother’s back for life.
Jamal Murray injury update ahead of Magic game isn’t good news for Nuggets fans
Jamal Murray has now missed two straight games for the Denver Nuggets after sitting out Tuesday’s massive blowout win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also missed Denver’s game before that one — an embarrassing 30-point loss against the Wolves — with a right knee injury. Right now, the 25-year-old is in danger of watching from […] The post Jamal Murray injury update ahead of Magic game isn’t good news for Nuggets fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
