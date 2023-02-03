ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Building Blocks of the Future: Scouts BSA Day

KENNEWICK, Wash. – It’s National Boy Scouts of America Day, according to the National Today Calendar. In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America began incorporating girls into the program and it’s now more commonly referred to as Scouts BSA. Both boys and girls are known as “scouts.”...
RICHLAND, WA
Pasco’s Kurtzman Park is a testament to region’s Black population

PASCO, Wash. — Several organizations are recognizing the historical relevance of Pasco’s Kurtzman Park this Black History Month, including the City of Pasco, the Franklin County Historical Society & Museum and the National Park Service. In the 1940s, the Black population in Tri-Cities had grown exponentially due to...
PASCO, WA
New zoning changes seek to protect residents of mobile homes

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Manufactured home parks give some people an affordable way to own a home, but more often than not they rent the land the home is on. When the land those parks sit on is sold to new owners it can mean big changes for residents. With many being changed to apartments or some other uses residents are forced to find a new place to live.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark

PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of 6th and Clark Street. The Pasco School District’s Booth building and Early Learning Center, Pasco High, Captain Gray, Emerson and Longfellow are currently on Lockouts, meaning the doors are locked and no visitors are allowed in the buildings according to the district.
PASCO, WA
Kennewick Bed Bath & Beyond listed in new store closures

Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to close another 150 stores as it continues to reorganize its finances. The planned closures, announced in a regulatory filing Monday, come as the company also said it had struck a deal to raise $1 billion in funding to stave off a bankruptcy filing for now. The fundraising deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
KENNEWICK, WA
Benton County Sheriff’s Office helps concerned family look for man

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing. Hinkle was last seen driving a white 2010 Chevy Traverse. It has the Washington license plate BYK9728, according to BCSO. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Are you ready for a possible power outage?

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Trial for suspected Wildhorse shooter to start in June

PORTLAND, Ore.- The jury trial for the man suspected in a shooting at Wildhorse Casino in August has been pushed back to June 13. Javier Vigil, 51, of Umatilla is accused of entering Wildhorse Casino on August 17 and demanding $1 million from the teller. After pulling out a gun he left the casino with about $70,000 in cash. Outside the casino he exchanged fire with a Tribal Police Officer before being taken into custody.
UMATILLA, OR
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
KENNEWICK, WA

