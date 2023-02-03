Read full article on original website
Building Blocks of the Future: Scouts BSA Day
KENNEWICK, Wash. – It’s National Boy Scouts of America Day, according to the National Today Calendar. In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America began incorporating girls into the program and it’s now more commonly referred to as Scouts BSA. Both boys and girls are known as “scouts.”...
Pasco’s Kurtzman Park is a testament to region’s Black population
PASCO, Wash. — Several organizations are recognizing the historical relevance of Pasco’s Kurtzman Park this Black History Month, including the City of Pasco, the Franklin County Historical Society & Museum and the National Park Service. In the 1940s, the Black population in Tri-Cities had grown exponentially due to...
Pasco School District is only district to ask for bond, not levy in 2023 Special Election
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco School District (PSD) is proposing a bond in February 2023 through its Long-Term Facilities Management Plan, reportedly meant to address overcrowding in schools and improve learning environments. It needs a super majority, or 60%, to pass. The PSD reports it is currently serving over...
New zoning changes seek to protect residents of mobile homes
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Manufactured home parks give some people an affordable way to own a home, but more often than not they rent the land the home is on. When the land those parks sit on is sold to new owners it can mean big changes for residents. With many being changed to apartments or some other uses residents are forced to find a new place to live.
Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark
PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of 6th and Clark Street. The Pasco School District’s Booth building and Early Learning Center, Pasco High, Captain Gray, Emerson and Longfellow are currently on Lockouts, meaning the doors are locked and no visitors are allowed in the buildings according to the district.
Kennewick Bed Bath & Beyond listed in new store closures
Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to close another 150 stores as it continues to reorganize its finances. The planned closures, announced in a regulatory filing Monday, come as the company also said it had struck a deal to raise $1 billion in funding to stave off a bankruptcy filing for now. The fundraising deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office helps concerned family look for man
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing. Hinkle was last seen driving a white 2010 Chevy Traverse. It has the Washington license plate BYK9728, according to BCSO. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. — One year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. The moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was working...
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
Mid-Columbia Symphony’s ‘Vibrant & Vital’ performance at Kennewick High School Auditorium
KENNWICK, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony and Mastersingers performed at the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School Saturday and Sunday February 4 & 5. Together, they performed several programs ranging from Concerto Grosso 1985, Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis and much more. Phil Townsend, the President...
Trial for suspected Wildhorse shooter to start in June
PORTLAND, Ore.- The jury trial for the man suspected in a shooting at Wildhorse Casino in August has been pushed back to June 13. Javier Vigil, 51, of Umatilla is accused of entering Wildhorse Casino on August 17 and demanding $1 million from the teller. After pulling out a gun he left the casino with about $70,000 in cash. Outside the casino he exchanged fire with a Tribal Police Officer before being taken into custody.
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
High school artists on display as regional art exhibit celebrates 50th anniversary
PASCO, Wash.- Original artwork by regional high schoolers is now on display at Columbia Basin College (CBC) during the 50th Anniversary of the Regional High School Art Exhibit. The exhibit in the Gjerde Center Atrium showcases 280 pieces of art created by high school students from 17 schools across 8...
Man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Grandview early Sunday morning
GRANDVIEW, Wash.— According to Washington State Patrol a 25-year-old driver was heading eastbound on interstate 82 near Grandview. The driver lost control of the car causing it roll before hitting the guard rail and light pole. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for his...
