WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Manufactured home parks give some people an affordable way to own a home, but more often than not they rent the land the home is on. When the land those parks sit on is sold to new owners it can mean big changes for residents. With many being changed to apartments or some other uses residents are forced to find a new place to live.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO