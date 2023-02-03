Read full article on original website
Claire Lucy Chauffe Bernard
Claire Lucy Chauffe Bernard passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 80. She was born on Friday, November 13, 1942 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Clara Chauffe and the late Edgar Chauffe. She was a lifelong resident of Saint Bernard, Louisiana until moving to Tickfaw, Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. Claire worked at the Maison Blanche Department Store and the match factory in New Orleans when she was young, and after her marriage to Adam Bernard, she devoted her life to being a wife, homemaker, and mother. She loved to shop, especially at garage sales. Claire was quick to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was also a devout Christian, holding her faith close to her heart.
Braville LeBlanc announces candidacy for State Representative District 73
I am Braville LeBlanc and I am announcing my candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 73. I am a public servant with a passion for serving my community and the needs of the state of Louisiana. I will work tirelessly to improve our state and maintain the natural resources and environment of both our incorporated and unincorporated communities of District 73.
Jerry Addison
We are sad to announce the passing of Jerry Gene Addison of Amite, LA on February 2, 2023. He passed away at his home in Amite, LA on Bell Rd. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Addison; brother, Donald Addison and wife Janice both of Amite, LA; sisters-in-law, Linda Addison and Brenda Addison; also survived by numerous nieces and a nephew who loved him very much. Also a special neighbor, Ms. Audrey Lanier.
Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break
AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
James W. “Pete” Williams, Sr.
James W. “Pete” Williams, Sr., passed peacefully into eternal life on February 5, 2023, at the age of 90 years young. A whip-smart prankster, Bluebell ice cream connoisseur, and devoted family man, Pete was born to Euliss and Johanna on March 7, 1932. He grew up in the Pine Ridge Community of St. Helena Parish, where he met the love of his life, Audrey Blades. They married in 1955 and spent almost 65 beautiful years together, raising four children. Their love story was one for the ages. His tenacity and humor won over the valedictorian and high school cheerleader, and when she suggested dating around, he kindly offered to join her on those dates. Even in her final days, as she fought a raging battle with dementia, he was there, holding her hand and protecting her heart. Following an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, he retired after 36 years working at the James Rivers Papermill. He was a self-made man, born to modest means, and worked tirelessly to give his family a better life. He was often found sporting his signature sweatband and red handkerchief, toiling in his yard and taking pride in the repair of his home. There was something indescribable and irreplaceable about Pete. Was it the twinkle in his eye and the joke that lay constantly at the edge of his lips? Perhaps it was the echoes of laughter ringing out in his wake? Part of it, certainly, was his effortless way of making you feel right at home in his presence, a warm handshake and mischievous grin ever there to greet you. In a crowded room, everyone was drawn to Pete Williams. A man of honor, charm, and humor with a hard-working sensibility that he instilled in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was an expert vegetable gardener, southern home-cooking aficionado, class clown, back yard fort builder, newspaper comic enthusiast, little league coach, golfer, and passionate LSU fan. During certain games, you might even have caught him cheering on the court with the LSU cheerleaders. Constantly telling jokes, often at his own expense, he filled his life and the lives of others with abounding joy at every opportunity. He had a soulful and compassionate way of listening, an enveloping hug that could cure any heartache, and lived his life in selfless service to others. There is nobody on Earth like Pete. His loss is profound and as far-reaching as each and every smile he sent into the world during his time here. We find solace in his long-awaited reunion with his soulmate, Audrey, whom he has so dearly missed since her passing in 2021. And with sorrow, we bid farewell to everyone’s favorite joker and the greatest man we’ve ever known. Until we meet again, “I’ll see you in the funny papers.”
Woman driving old school bus takes STPSO deputies on pursuit
A Florida woman who was driving an old, repurposed school bus is in custody after a pursuit with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies received a call from employees of a gas station in the 2200 block of Florida Street in Mandeville after a woman came into the store carrying a blowtorch and said she was looking for the local Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Office. She was driving a school bus covered in graffiti. The bus had a Virginia license plate.
