Dianne Stein Graham
Dianne Stein Graham passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the age of 85. Dianne was born in New Orleans, LA on Friday, February 4, 1938 to Irvin M. Stein, Sr. and Marjorie Pelloat Stein. She is survived by her 3 children; Nancy Graham Meyer (John), Robert James Graham, Jr. (Sheila) and Eric Stephen Graham, Sr. (Sheri); six grandchildren; Jena M. Parker, Lane M. Yocum (Jamieson), Sarah G. Holcombe (Cory), Rebecca G. Forehand (Tom), Chelsie G. Kichen (Daniel) and Eric Stephen Graham, Jr. as well as 7 great grandchildren, Blakely and Kade Parker, Roman, Lincoln and Archer Holcombe and Silas and Vayle Forehand; one sister, Faith S. Cooper and two brothers, Joseph and David Stein.
Diane Hymel Butscher
Diane Hymel Butscher, 75, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at her home on January 26, 2023. She was born on July 25, 1947, to Emile and Mickey LeBourgeois Hymel. Diane was a graduate of Hammond High School and Southeastern Louisiana University where she received her bachelor's degree in education....
Marvin Esley Magee
And a resident of Franklinton died early Sunday, February 5, 2023 at St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, Louisiana. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Franklinton. He was a sales manager at Miller Ford Company for many years. He retired from Hibernia Bank. He was the entrepreneur of M & T “Empty” Campground. He enjoyed old vehicles and tractors. He served as past president of the Franklinton Lions Club and he was a member of Franklinton Lodge 101 F&AM.
Millard F. Humphrey, Jr.
Millard, age 85, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was a resident of Ponchatoula , LA. Millard was originally from Johnson City, Tennessee, but moved to Baton Rouge, New Orleans, then resided in Kenner for over 20 years raising his family. After retiring, Millard moved to Hammond and Ponchatoula with his wife of 67 years. He started loving airplanes at the young age of 10 years old. Millard had hundreds of model planes and even into his adult life he loved remote control airplanes. He also played guitar in a band called the Hank Jones Band at the nursing home and he loved listening to music. Some of his most fond memories included volunteering at Kenner Regional, traveling, and cruising. Millard was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
Thomasine Joyce Murphy Cutrer
Thomasine Joyce Murphy Cutrer, known as Grammy to her family, was born March 31, 1941, in Ponchatoula to the late Thomas James and Lillie Foster Murphy. She passed away February 6, 2023, in Metairie, LA. An “all about family” lady, she was a longtime resident of Metairie. Grammy was a 1959 Ponchatoula High School graduate where she was a member of the dance team. She worked many years in the payroll departments of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, East Jefferson General Hospital, and Seventh Ward Hospital. She is survived her son, Clyde Cutrer, III (Stephanie); daughter, Tracey Dietz (Frederick); grandchildren, Christie and Chase Cutrer, Shelby Lopinto (Chris), Madison Griffin, Noah Griffin, and Grace Dietz; great grandchildren, Elle and Love Lopinto and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Murphy and his twin; and sisters, Wanda Wolff and JoAnne Everett. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in the Murphy plot in Ponchatoula Cemetery.
Mary Barbara Mixon Kinchen
Mary Barbara Mixon Kinchen of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on Monday, January 12, 1942, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Charles and Barbara Varnado Mixon. Mary was a graduate of Ponchatoula High School class of 1960, a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, and was an elementary school teacher. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula and had a strong Christian faith. Mary taught Sunday School, sang in choirs, and loved to sing, decorate, and watch Notre Dame football.
Thomas Harang
Thomas Harang, 98, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Joshua Matthew Sibley
JOSHUA MATTHEW SIBLEY, age 41, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born in Baton Rouge, and a resident of Walker, Louisiana. He was an electrician by trade and loved LSU sports. He was a loving father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to all who knew and loved him. Joshua is survived by his two sons, Jace Valenti and Brayden Sibley, step-son, Landon Bergeron, his father, Joey Lee Sibley and wife, Rachel, a brother, Jason Sibley; his grandmother and the apple of his eye, Sandy Labruzzo, a sister, Fallyn Garofalo Parrett, a brother, Ryan Garofalo and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his longtime partner, Kristal Bergeron. Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Labruzzo, his uncle, Kevin Labruzzo and maternal grandfather, Frank Labruzzo; his paternal grandparents, Jerry Darrell Sibley and Grace K. Sibley; his uncles, Jerry Sibley, Jr., Robert Young, Sr. and Kevin Benton.
Barry Gene Powers
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Mt. Hermon, LA. He was born September 30, 1964 in Independence, LA and was 58 years of age. He is survived by his 3 sons, Cody Powers, Dillion Powers, and Austin Powers and wife, Chloe; 1 brother, Jimmy Powers, Jr and wife, Rebekah; 1 niece, Hannah Powers; 1 nephew, Joshua Powers; girlfriend, Patricia Parker; 4 grandchildren, Dominick, Isabella, Jase and Jacob. Preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Powers, Sr. and Wilmagene Powers. Pallbearers will be Dillion Powers, Austin Powers, Cody Powers, Joshua Powers, Dylan Butler and Marshall Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Scott Abbott. Visitation at Tangipahoa Baptist Church from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Friday, February 10, 2023. Services conducted by Rev. Greg Stewart. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Braville LeBlanc announces candidacy for State Representative District 73
I am Braville LeBlanc and I am announcing my candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 73. I am a public servant with a passion for serving my community and the needs of the state of Louisiana. I will work tirelessly to improve our state and maintain the natural resources and environment of both our incorporated and unincorporated communities of District 73.
David Robert Kenny
David Robert Kenny, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve, LA. He was born on May 1, 1947, in Carrollton, GA, a resident of Bogalusa and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. David was a veteran having served his country in the United States Navy from June 1967 until March 1971 and in the United States Army from May 1987 until December 1989. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #24.
Gloria Dean Roberts
Mrs. Gloria Dean Roberts was born July 22, 1944, in Independence, LA, and departed this earthly life on February 06, 2023, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., at Union Chapel A.M.E. Church. Funeral Service will be held February 11, 2023, at...
Deniqua S. James
Ms. Deniqua S. James was born December 5, 1986, in Bogalusa, LA. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., with a Family Hour from 5-6 p.m., at New Jerusalem MBC. Funeral Service will be February 11, 2023 at 11...
Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break
AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
Otha Ray Jenkins, Sr.
Otha Ray Jenkins, Sr., passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on May 30, 1932. He is survived by his loving wife, Bertha Jenkins, of 72 years; his children, Otha Ray Jenkins, Jr., Inie Jenkins and Terry Jenkins; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; his brothers Clyde Jenkins and John Jenkins.
Kyle Jacob Helms
Kyle, age 24, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was a resident of Holden, LA. Kyle was always happy go-lucky and so full of life. He was known for his big heart and for being exceptionally polite. Kyle enjoyed being outdoors, especially on the water. He loved fishing and hunting with his dad and brother. Kyle loved his family deeply and was most happy spending time with the ones he loved. He was able to make friends with anyone and he had a smile on his face. Kyle was a one of a kind with a beautiful soul. He will be forever missed.
Woman driving old school bus takes STPSO deputies on pursuit
A Florida woman who was driving an old, repurposed school bus is in custody after a pursuit with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies received a call from employees of a gas station in the 2200 block of Florida Street in Mandeville after a woman came into the store carrying a blowtorch and said she was looking for the local Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Office. She was driving a school bus covered in graffiti. The bus had a Virginia license plate.
J&M Industries, Inc. celebrates 50 years milestone
PONCHATOULA---February 2023 marks the 50th Anniversary Year of J&M Industries, Inc. (J&M), a family-owned and operated business. This milestone is a significant achievement for J&M on its mission to provide excellence and innovation to the many industries they serve. The Company has grown from a two-person operation recycling used coffee bags in a garage in New Orleans to one of the premier tarp manufacturers in the United States, employing over 100 people nationwide.
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: February 6-12, 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team opens its 2023 season, while the basketball, track and tennis teams will also be in action during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lady Lion softball team, which was picked second in the preseason Southland Conference poll and returns five...
LPSO investigates shooting in Walker Tuesday
Around 3 a.m., on February 7, 2023, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lily Avenue in Walker in reference to shots fired. One suspect is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center - Devin Deonte Green (27). Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation,...
