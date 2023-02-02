ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
Tom Handy

Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?. Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.
KOKI FOX 23

China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force over balloon

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it "seriously impacted and damaged both sides' efforts and progress in stabilizing Sino-U.S. relations." The U.S. shot down the balloon off the Carolina...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Thousands killed by powerful quake in Turkey, Syria; death toll expected to rise

ANKARA, Turkey — Crews continue to search through rubble after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, leveling buildings and leaving thousands of people dead or injured. Death toll rises as search efforts continue. Update 2:25 p.m. EST Feb. 6: The number of people killed...
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Thousands killed in earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Earthquake Residents sift through the rubble of a collapsed building, looking for victims and survivors, following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6, 2023. - Hundreds have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. (Photo by Rami al SAYED / AFP) (Photo by RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty Images) (RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty Images)

