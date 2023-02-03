ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck fire causes delays on southbound I-5 near Fort Tejon

By Dalu Okoli
 6 days ago

Update: All lanes of southbound I-5 past Grapevine Road are now open, according to a social media post from Caltrans.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A truck and trailer caught on fire on southbound Interstate 5 in the Fort Tejon area blocking traffic and causing delays.

According to the CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, at around 3:51 p.m. a semi trailer carrying either beer it burst into flames.

CHP said the truck and trailer were burned and is causing major delays. Two lanes were opened at around 4:48 p.m., according to CHP.

