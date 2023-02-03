Kodai Senga reportedly had 'iffy' medical with Mets

Turns out, the Carlos Correa fiasco might have been the second time this offseason the Mets dealt with a medical issue.

Starting pitcher Kodai Senga, who signed with the Mets this offseason after 11 seasons in Japan, had an “iffy” medical , the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday, citing sources.

“His physical was actually OK’d before figures were finalized by a team that’s become a stickler on physicals in what was said to be a ‘good behind-the-scenes collaborative effort,’ Heyman wrote. “If this mode impacted the final number, it also curtailed potential drama. Folks in the know say it’s common for Japanese pitchers to show more wear on the arm earlier since star starters there throw more innings at younger ages.”

Heyman also noted that people with the Mets have “expressed confidence” that Senga will be healthy for 2023.

While we won’t know how well his game translates to the big leagues until this spring, Senga’s contract did always seem like a bargain. His pitch mix is solid, and he arrives in North America with a pretty impressive resume. In a market where starting pitching is a premium, Senga only getting $75 million was surprising.

It’s not clear what the specific issue was that resulted in the iffy classification. Based on the Carlos Correa situation the Mets would go through shortly after signing Senga, it’s clear they are not afraid to walk away from players they like.

It seems most likely they either aren’t overly worried long-term about his health, or $75 million was a number they were comfortable paying even with some health reservations.

Regardless of what the medicals looked like, Senga now will be tasked with helping push the Mets past the NLDS this season in a rotation that saw the additions of Senga and Justin Verlander this offseason, as well as the departures of Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker.

