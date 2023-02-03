ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Town of Normal provides updates on status of underpass construction project

In 2022, the Normal Town Council approved the construction of an underpass in Uptown Normal near Uptown Station. Director of Engineering and Public Works Ryan Otto explained that the underpass will allow for more convenience when boarding trains and crossing, as well as creating a better connection to the southern uptown area.
NORMAL, IL
Seven local date ideas for Valentine's Day

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and Bloomington-Normal has a wide range of events and activities to help you celebrate. Here are a few ideas in and around town that may help you plan the perfect date. “Love, Laugh and Sing” at Jazz Upfront. Jazz UpFront will be holding a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Students to hunt for opportunities at ISU's Spring Internship Fair Thursday

Illinois State University is hosting its Spring Internship Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Students seeking internship opportunities will have the chance to meet with representatives from 53 different employers. A list of the employers that will be in attendance can be found online.
NORMAL, IL
ISAC, Hire-A-Redbird to host virtual job information session Wednesday

Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is partnering with Hire-A-Redbird to host a virtual job information session at noon Wednesday. Illinois State University alumni who have started their careers as ISACorps Community Outreach Workers will be speaking at the event. ISAC is a state agency aiming to make higher education more...
NORMAL, IL
CBC contributor Shireen Ahmed to discuss oppression in sports at ISU

Illinois State University will be hosting a guest speaker to discuss racism and misogyny in sports. Shireen Ahmed is the sports senior contributor for CBC. She will deliver her speech “Challenging and Changing the Game: Sports Journalism and Storytelling from an Anti-Oppression Lens” at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Multicultural Center.
Podcast: Redbird Report: Bright spots popping up across ISU sports

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we take a look at the continued success of ISU women's basketball and discuss what to look for as ISU men's basketball's regular season hits the home stretch. We close out by taking a look at the bright spots coming up across the board in ISU sports after a busy weekend.
NORMAL, IL
Labat named MIC Gymnast of the Week

Illinois State gymnastics' Angelica Labat was named Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season following her strong showing in the Redbirds' sweep of Centenary and Bowling Green. This is the 19th time Labat has been honored with the MIC Gymnast of the Week award...
NORMAL, IL
Podcast: MVC Weekly: A look at the middle of the pack in the MVC

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of MVC Weekly, we take a look at ISU men's basketball's big loss at Belmont and what they need to do to right the ship going forward. We then take a look at the teams battling in the middle of the conference before closing out by touching on ISU women's basketball's continued strong play.
NORMAL, IL
ISU baseball picked seventh in MVC preseason poll

Illinois State baseball was picked to finish seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll with sixth-year senior Jared Hart being named to the Preseason All-MVC team as announced Tuesday. Southern Illinois was picked to take the top spot coming off its 2022 regular season title by receiving 93 points...
NORMAL, IL

