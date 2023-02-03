Read full article on original website
Town of Normal provides updates on status of underpass construction project
In 2022, the Normal Town Council approved the construction of an underpass in Uptown Normal near Uptown Station. Director of Engineering and Public Works Ryan Otto explained that the underpass will allow for more convenience when boarding trains and crossing, as well as creating a better connection to the southern uptown area.
Night In A Car raises over $150,000 for homeless community in Bloomington-Normal
The highly anticipated 2023 Night In A Car event took place Saturday night through Sunday morning, concluding another year of support for the Bloomington-Normal homeless community. The event, hosted by Home Sweet Home Ministries, generated a sizeable turnout to bring together students, service groups and local residents eager to participate.
Seven local date ideas for Valentine's Day
Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and Bloomington-Normal has a wide range of events and activities to help you celebrate. Here are a few ideas in and around town that may help you plan the perfect date. “Love, Laugh and Sing” at Jazz Upfront. Jazz UpFront will be holding a...
Black Artists League offers ISU students encouragement, belonging in theater, arts
The Black Artists League (BAL) is an Illinois State University registered student organization of artists who aim to uplift and educate others on the history of Black art, its importance and the impact it has on the world. Presidents Terrance Mayfield and Michaela Dennis say that with this club, they...
Students to hunt for opportunities at ISU's Spring Internship Fair Thursday
Illinois State University is hosting its Spring Internship Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Students seeking internship opportunities will have the chance to meet with representatives from 53 different employers. A list of the employers that will be in attendance can be found online.
ISAC, Hire-A-Redbird to host virtual job information session Wednesday
Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is partnering with Hire-A-Redbird to host a virtual job information session at noon Wednesday. Illinois State University alumni who have started their careers as ISACorps Community Outreach Workers will be speaking at the event. ISAC is a state agency aiming to make higher education more...
CBC contributor Shireen Ahmed to discuss oppression in sports at ISU
Illinois State University will be hosting a guest speaker to discuss racism and misogyny in sports. Shireen Ahmed is the sports senior contributor for CBC. She will deliver her speech “Challenging and Changing the Game: Sports Journalism and Storytelling from an Anti-Oppression Lens” at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Multicultural Center.
Podcast: Redbird Report: Bright spots popping up across ISU sports
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we take a look at the continued success of ISU women's basketball and discuss what to look for as ISU men's basketball's regular season hits the home stretch. We close out by taking a look at the bright spots coming up across the board in ISU sports after a busy weekend.
Labat named MIC Gymnast of the Week
Illinois State gymnastics' Angelica Labat was named Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season following her strong showing in the Redbirds' sweep of Centenary and Bowling Green. This is the 19th time Labat has been honored with the MIC Gymnast of the Week award...
Podcast: MVC Weekly: A look at the middle of the pack in the MVC
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of MVC Weekly, we take a look at ISU men's basketball's big loss at Belmont and what they need to do to right the ship going forward. We then take a look at the teams battling in the middle of the conference before closing out by touching on ISU women's basketball's continued strong play.
ISU men's basketball starts slow, sees Bradley in control throughout 79-61 loss
Illinois State men's basketball did not have to score its first basket for the CEFCU Arena student sections to toss confetti in the air as the Redbirds took on Bradley Wednesday night. The tradition of celebrating the team's first points scored in its rivalry game came premature. Instead of celebrating...
ISU men's basketball again looking for bounce-back effort ahead of Bradley matchup
Ahead of Illinois State men's basketball's 79-75 overtime loss to Bradley, the team had suffered its worst loss of the season — a 20-point defeat at the hands of Valparaiso in CEFCU Arena. Saturday, the Redbirds trailed by as many as 25 points before a solid clean-up job from...
ISU baseball picked seventh in MVC preseason poll
Illinois State baseball was picked to finish seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll with sixth-year senior Jared Hart being named to the Preseason All-MVC team as announced Tuesday. Southern Illinois was picked to take the top spot coming off its 2022 regular season title by receiving 93 points...
