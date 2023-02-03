Butte High's Jace Stenson, Zach Tierney sign LOI's to play at Montana Tech

Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
montanarightnow.com
Montana's first-ever outdoor bonspiel debuts in Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG — Curling clubs from Missoula, Helena and Butte came together to throw the state’s first-ever outdoor bonspiel in Philipsburg, attracting teams from across the state and beyond its borders. The 16-team roster filled in less than four minutes after registration opened. The Philipsburg community turned out throughout...
Comments / 0