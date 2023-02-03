Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Clayton News Daily
Meghan Trainor Dishes On How She Landed Her ‘How I Met Your Father’ Guest Spot
Meghan Trainor is making big moves this year, and it's barely just begun!. In a surprise announcement last week, the "Made You Look" singer revealed not only an upcoming book, titled Dear Future Mama, but her second pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara. Later that same day, fans of Hulu's How I Met Your Father were shocked to see her appear as Hilary Duff's neighbor in labor.
Clayton News Daily
All the Stars You Forgot Were in 2010's 'Valentine's Day'—Plus, How to Watch It
Valentine's Day is approaching, and that means there's no better time to watch the Valentine's Day movie, especially in time for its 11th anniversary. A classic rom-com, the Garry Marshall-directed Valentine's Day, released in 2010, has some of the most beloved stars of then and now. The ensemble romance is the exact kind of cheesy, feel-good and nostalgic fare we all could use in 2022. Here's how to watch Valentine's Day at home, whether you're coupled up or just having an ice cream date for one.
Clayton News Daily
Lea Michele Jokes About Learning to Read in Time for Barbra Streisand Memoir
Lea Michele once again addressed the conspiracy theory that she can't read, this time with a LOL-worthy TikTok. The video, which was captioned with several book emojis and a smiley face with glasses, showed Michele acting elated in front of a promotional image of Barbra Streisand's new memoir, which read: "Barbra Streisand will release first memoir this fall."
Clayton News Daily
'America's Got Talent' Magician Scott Alexander Dead at 52
Scott Alexander, a magician who previously competed on America's Got Talent, has died. He was 52. His wife Jenny confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday, Feb. 6, revealing that Scott suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St. Kitts and tragically "did not make it home."
