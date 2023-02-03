ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Clayton News Daily

Meghan Trainor Dishes On How She Landed Her ‘How I Met Your Father’ Guest Spot

Meghan Trainor is making big moves this year, and it's barely just begun!. In a surprise announcement last week, the "Made You Look" singer revealed not only an upcoming book, titled Dear Future Mama, but her second pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara. Later that same day, fans of Hulu's How I Met Your Father were shocked to see her appear as Hilary Duff's neighbor in labor.
Clayton News Daily

All the Stars You Forgot Were in 2010's 'Valentine's Day'—Plus, How to Watch It

Valentine's Day is approaching, and that means there's no better time to watch the Valentine's Day movie, especially in time for its 11th anniversary. A classic rom-com, the Garry Marshall-directed Valentine's Day, released in 2010, has some of the most beloved stars of then and now. The ensemble romance is the exact kind of cheesy, feel-good and nostalgic fare we all could use in 2022. Here's how to watch Valentine's Day at home, whether you're coupled up or just having an ice cream date for one.
Clayton News Daily

Lea Michele Jokes About Learning to Read in Time for Barbra Streisand Memoir

Lea Michele once again addressed the conspiracy theory that she can't read, this time with a LOL-worthy TikTok. The video, which was captioned with several book emojis and a smiley face with glasses, showed Michele acting elated in front of a promotional image of Barbra Streisand's new memoir, which read: "Barbra Streisand will release first memoir this fall."
Clayton News Daily

'America's Got Talent' Magician Scott Alexander Dead at 52

Scott Alexander, a magician who previously competed on America's Got Talent, has died. He was 52. His wife Jenny confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday, Feb. 6, revealing that Scott suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St. Kitts and tragically "did not make it home."

