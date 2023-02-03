ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Crash blocking US 41 at 69th Street E in Rubonia

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Rubonia. Dispatch received a call at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes of US 41 North are blocked at 69th Street East. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms that three vehicles are involved. Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are...
RUBONIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is causing a major backup Tuesday morning. Expect delays. Avoid the bridge if possible.
Mysuncoast.com

Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Bradenton man is found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic is backed up near the intersection Frutiville and Tuttle in Sarasota following a serious crash. Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist crash. Officials confirm there are serious injuries. The crash is just north of the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
BOKEELIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says that red tide is still present at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. The good news is that the levels are low to medium. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus

A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
LEE COUNTY, FL

