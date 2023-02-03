Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Crash blocking US 41 at 69th Street E in Rubonia
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Rubonia. Dispatch received a call at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes of US 41 North are blocked at 69th Street East. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms that three vehicles are involved. Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are...
Mysuncoast.com
Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is causing a major backup Tuesday morning. Expect delays. Avoid the bridge if possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
Tampa woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer, catches on fire
A Tampa woman died early Tuesday morning after getting into a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Bradenton man is found safe
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
Mysuncoast.com
Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
15-year-old arrested in connection to deadly DeSoto County Fair shooting
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez, who was shot and killed at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic is backed up near the intersection Frutiville and Tuttle in Sarasota following a serious crash. Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist crash. Officials confirm there are serious injuries. The crash is just north of the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle.
Even with the hurricane damage lingering, thousands packed Englewood Beach
Winds hit a peak gust of 110 MPH in neighboring Grove City as many homes still show the signs of damage
1 dead after overnight shooting at New Tampa apartment complex
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex overnight.
North Port couple’s FEMA trailer finally arrives months after Hurricane Ian
8 On Your Side is getting results for a Tampa Bay couple four months after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia
BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
Mysuncoast.com
Search continues for suspect in deadly shooting at DeSoto County Fair in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting death at the DeSoto County Fair has shaken the Arcadia community to it’s core, sending people running for their lives. A 17-year-old, Daniel Rodriguez Lopez, was killed at the fair Saturday night. “That’s stuff you’ve seen on the news about other towns, that...
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide remains present in Sarasota beaches, DOH reports
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says that red tide is still present at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. The good news is that the levels are low to medium. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in DeSoto County Fair murder
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair Feb. 4, officials say. the arrest was made Wednesday morning. Because the suspect is a juvenile, ABC7 will not identify him. It is not...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus
A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
