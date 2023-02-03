SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says that red tide is still present at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. The good news is that the levels are low to medium. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.

