Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools
CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
WMUR.com
Father of New Hampshire woman who died of overdose will be guest at State of Union
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a New Hampshire woman who died of an opioid overdose will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Courtney Griffin was 20 when she died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2014. Her...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police chiefs answer what keeps them up at night
VIDEO: New Hampshire police chiefs sitting down for a roundtable discussion discuss how concerned they are about safety of the community and the health and welfare of their officers. See the full conversation.
WMUR.com
Safety officials say recent bomb threats at New Hampshire Walmart stores are likely hoaxes
CONCORD, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Safety said multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes. The threats led to evacuations Tuesday at the store in Claremont and Wednesday at stores in Concord, Amherst, Littleton, Gorham and Hinsdale, and perhaps others.
WMUR.com
Video: Another system brings snow, rain this week in New Hampshire
As the latest system moves away, an eventual mix of sun and clouds today. Another system with more moisture arrives Thursday afternoon which looks to bring a wintry mix and rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50 before cooling off for the weekend. Clouds will...
WMUR.com
Video: Reporter arrested during Ohio governor's train derailment news conference
A news conference on the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment was finally getting underway Wednesday afternoon. However, just as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was beginning his remarks, a reporter was being arrested nearby. The reporter, Evan Lambert of NewsNation, was talking as DeWine started to speak. Police officers tried to...
WMUR.com
Video: Light snow, ice possible in New Hampshire
Quick moving front passes through Tuesday evening giving many of us light snow and mix. It may be enough in southern areas to make roads slick with a light coating of snow and mix. It moves out well before sunrise Wednesday, then a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday afternoon is when our next system moves through which also could bring mix but then rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50.
WMUR.com
Breezy and mild Monday in New Hampshire; light snow possible Tuesday
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa breaks down how the week begins, with a breeze and sunshine. The next snow chance comes Tuesday evening.
WMUR.com
Video: Snow, mixed showers later this week in New Hampshire
Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. Single digits and teens for lows tonight with fair skies. Winds will be gusty at the coast as a strong system over the ocean passes by. Sunshine gives way to...
WMUR.com
Video: Wintry mix could lead to slushy roads in New Hampshire
Clear skies Wednesday night and to start our Thursday. Another system with more moisture arrives Thursday afternoon bringing a wintry mix and rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50 before cooling off for the weekend. 20s for most tonight with fair skies. Clouds will start...
WMUR.com
Police arrest two men in connection to 1975 cold case in Indiana
ALBION, Ind. (Video above: WPTA via CNN) — Police in Indiana arrested two men this week in connection to a murder that occurred nearly 50 years ago. "This is a huge hurdle for us to get over, and we've gotten over it, but we're about halfway there," Capt. Kevin Smith of the Indiana State Police told WPTA.
Comments / 0