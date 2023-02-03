ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Sussex among those present as Ellen DeGeneres renews vows

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yu8Rk_0kaoAhAu00

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the high profile guests present to watch Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi renew their wedding vows.

The TV talk show host was surprised with the gesture by de Rossi on Tuesday, as part of an event to celebrate her 50th birthday party.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony, and US country singer Brandi Carlile also gave a special performance.

DeGeneres shared the entire ceremony in a video posted to YouTube , which appeared to show Harry and Meghan among the assembled guests.

“Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.”

“These two are couple goals that continue to amaze me with how good they are together,” Jenner said.

“A match made in heaven, two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow.”

DeGeneres told her wife: “I love you, I adore you and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day.”

Harry and Meghan’s appearance at the party comes as preparations begin for the King’s coronation in May.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dodged questions on whether the couple should be invited to the historic event.

In a recent interview with Talk TV he was asked whether “people who trash the royal family” should be invited and laughed off a question about whether he would mind sitting next to Harry and Meghan, should they be invited.

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Inside Nova

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
RadarOnline

'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal

Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
The Independent

Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
netflixjunkie.com

ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
Time Out Global

Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home

If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
netflixjunkie.com

Have Prince William and Kate Middleton Proved Prince Harry Right by Missing Greek King Constantine’s Funeral?

Prince Harry reflected on the self-absorbed and emotionally detached side of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in Spare. Despite the damaging claims, the Palace has decided against giving any reaction to the book. The royal members are keeping mum and continuing the no complaint policy to maintain the dignity of the crown in public.
netflixjunkie.com

How Long Will King Charles Put up With Meghan Markle and Her Tantrums To Have her in The Coronation?

As we inch closer to King Charles’ historic Coronation in May, stirring revelations to keep making their way through us amidst the chaos. The Royal fiasco in itself is a rampant controversy going on since time immemorial. Currently, the entire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chaos has overshadowed every other forthcoming event in the United Kingdom or so feels King Charles.
netflixjunkie.com

Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?

Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
netflixjunkie.com

Remember When Meghan Markle was Spotted Bringing THIS for Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for about four years and will soon be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. They have been through some very difficult times over the past few years, but somehow they have managed to come this far. The ex-royal couple is happily married now, but the footprints of their happy relationship trace back to when they initially began dating.
New York Post

Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
netflixjunkie.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince William must accept that Prince Harry will be at the coronation although he is not in agreement

Prince William has no choice but to go along with the wishes of King Charles. King Charles has enlisted the help of Archbishop Justin Welby in smoothing things over with Prince Harry so that his son and Meghan Markle will attend the May 6 coronation. This will probably be for appearance's sake much like the Fab Four walkabout after the death of Queen Elizabeth. The Daily Beast is reporting that an unnamed close friend of Prince William says the heir apparent to the throne is not in agreement but must because accept his father's decision.
Popculture

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy