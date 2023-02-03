One Direction have had their fair share of ups and downs as a band ever since they were formed on "The X Factor" in 2010, became the biggest boy band in the world in the blink of an eye, and ultimately broke up in 2015. But if Liam Payne and Niall Horan's reactions to Harry Styles winning album of the year at the 2023 Grammys prove anything, it's that whether the band are together or not, they show up and support one another when it counts.

