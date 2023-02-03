Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Launches In South Korea
Seven months after the official introduction of GMC in South Korea, General Motors has just officially launched the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali 1500 as the premium truck brand’s first product in Asian country. The automaker launched the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali in South Korea on February 7th during a...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe ATP Grows 4.5 Percent To Over $70,000 In Q4 2022
As the third model year of the fifth generation of the Bow Tie’s full-size SUV, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe currently boasts a starting MSRP of $56,095. However, most buyers have been willing to pay much more for the body-on-frame utility, with the average transaction price (ATP) of new Tahoes reaching just over $70,000 late last year.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT5 Recalled For Separating Half-Shaft Issue
GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2023 Cadillac XT5 due to a problem with the right-front half-shaft assemblies. The problem: defective right-front (or passenger’s side) half-shaft assemblies have the potential to decouple from the transmission under certain load conditions. The hazards: if the half-shaft...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Korea Sales Fell 27 Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Korea sales decreased 27 percent to 1,840 units in December 2022 compared to December 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales decreased 100 percent to 0 units. Chevrolet Colorado sales decreased 26.85 percent to 237 units. Chevrolet Equinox sales increased 8200 percent to 83...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Arriving Soon In Colombia
Following the South American debut of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 in Chile and the model’s recent official launch in Ecuador, Chevrolet‘s iconic full-size pickup will soon arrive in Colombia. General Motors launched an advertising campaign to announce the imminent arrival of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 in...
gmauthority.com
AT4 And Denali Trims Made Up Almost Half Of GMC Sales In 2022
During a recent media presentation, Global Vice President of Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred told GM Authority that the AT4 and Denali sub-brands accounted for nearly half of all GMC brand sales last year. More specifically, the AT4 and Denali sub-brands accounted for 46 percent of all GMC sales during...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Equinox EV Begins On The Road Testing
General Motors unveiled the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV last September, pulling the sheets on an all-new, fully electrified compact crossover model. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured the new Chevy Equinox EV out on public roads undergoing road testing. Essentially, road testing is part of the normal development procedure...
gmauthority.com
Judge Orders Waste Rock Study For GM’s Thacker Pass Lithium Mine Project
As previously reported by GM Authority, GM signed a joint investment agreement with Lithium Americas to mine the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada for lithium. Now, a U.S. judge is ordering regulators to determine if Lithium Americas has the right to dump waste products at the site of the mine.
gmauthority.com
C7 Corvette Development Budget Was $270 Million
The seventh-generation C7 Chevy Corvette, produced between the 2014 and 2019 model years, is potentially the very last front-engine, internal-combustion sports car to wear the iconic nameplate. Interestingly, the C7 Corvette was developed with a relatively small $270 million budget, per former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz. In an interview...
gmauthority.com
How To Care For Cadillac Blackwing Maverick Noir Frost Paint
GM is expanding its offering of eye-catching, top-end satin-matte paint colors with Maverick Noir Frost (color code GNW) in extremely limited availability for two Cadillac Blackwing models this year. Maverick Noir Frost is a satin black hue with a low-intensity velvety sheen, but which also requires some special care to keep it looking its best.
gmauthority.com
U.S. Treasury Secretary Visits GM Ultium Cells Spring Hill Battery Plant
The GM and LG Energy Solution joint venture Ultium Cells Spring Hill plant, currently under construction in Spring Hill, Tennessee, is being visited today by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The visit is part of a week-long travel itinerary by Yellen and other officials to promote electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing and green energy.
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Wins J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award
The 2023 GMC Canyon is one of three GMC vehicles to win the J.D. Power Canada ALG Residual Value Award for the 2023 model year. The award marks it as one of the vehicles most likely to offer high resale value according to the research firm’s analysis. The awards were announced on February 1st.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 Sold Out In 10 Minutes
General Motors pulled the sheets on the 2023 GMC Canyon last August, revealing an all-new third generation for the midsize truck. Among the many updates in store was the debut of the off-road-capable Canyon AT4X trim level, highlighted by the limited-run Canyon AT4X Edition 1. Now, according to a GM executive, it’s been revealed that the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 sold out in just a matter of minutes.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Stingray Gets Expanded Visible Carbon Fiber Door Intake Trim Availability
As first reported by GM Authority last November, the 2023 Corvette Stingray was made available with the Visible Carbon Fiber door intake trim after being delayed throughout the 2022 model year. Previously, this appearance option was only available on select trims of the 2023 C8 Stingray, but now, availability has been expanded to all trim levels.
gmauthority.com
GMC Terrain Recalled For Inadequate Fuel Pump Flow Issue
GM is issuing a safety recall for certain examples of the 2021 GMC Terrain and 2022 GMC Terrain crossover due to a problem with the fuel pump module failing to reliably deliver enough fuel to the engine, creating a stalling risk. GM notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or...
