Putnam County, FL

First Coast News

Man dead after Argyle Forest area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One man is dead after a shooting in the Argyle Forest area, early on Wednesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reported gunfire at the Super 8 Hotel located at 5959 Youngerman Circle East. Investigators found blood at the scene. Officers were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
WILLISTON, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead in car crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for missing, endangered 39-year-old man

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 39-year-old man who was last seen in Ocala on Tuesday, January 31. Prior to his disappearance last week, Robert Lapuma made worrisome statements that have caused his family to be concerned for his safety, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-295: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old Jacksonville man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-295 near Alta Drive. FHP said the car they were driving ran off the road...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
WILLISTON, FL

