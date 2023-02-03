Read full article on original website
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for luring, enticing child at Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon for luring and enticing a child under the age of 12 in an incident near Fort White. According to CCSO, 86-year-old Ronald Arnold, a registered sex offender, was caught handing out his address and phone number to a child at a Dollar General in Fort White on Jan. 29.
Man dead after Argyle Forest area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One man is dead after a shooting in the Argyle Forest area, early on Wednesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reported gunfire at the Super 8 Hotel located at 5959 Youngerman Circle East. Investigators found blood at the scene. Officers were...
Woman rescued, duplex severely damaged after fire in Bartram Park
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are currently working on a residential fire on Mondovi Lane.
Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
JSO: Bodies of couple found inside Panama Park home
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple was found decomposed in a home on East 61st Street.
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
JSO: Person shot at hotel in Argyle Forest neighborhood
JSO reported that a person was shot at a hotel on Youngerman Circle East.
Bodycam video released following deadly officer-involved shooting in College Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department has released bodyworn camera footage in a deadly police-involved shooting in the 1800 block of Hardee Street on January 20. The incident involves a man who reportedly shot at police officers during a burglary investigation. Officers returned fire and the man died...
Jacksonville highway crash leads to improbable cat rescue
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 10 that caused a highway shutdown for several hours on Monday, Feb. 6 led to an unlikely cat rescue.
Jacksonville police, fire-rescue find decomposing bodies in northside home
JSO and JFRD found the bodies of a Black man and Black woman in the late stages of decomposition inside a home on E. 61st Street.
Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
Video shows what led to shooting where Jacksonville officer was grazed by bullet, suspect killed
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in January.
Marion County residents could experience smoke from 1,600-acre prescribed burns
The Florida Forest Service is conducting several prescribed burns to the east of Ocala in Marion County, and motorists in the area are being urged to use caution. The prescribed burns totaling approximately 1,600 acres are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.
1 dead in car crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
Putnam County woman arrested for child, animal neglect for ‘deplorable’ living conditions
SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman after children and animals were found living in “deplorable” and unhygienic conditions at her home. Casey Whiteside, 33, of Satsuma, was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail on charges of child neglect and...
Grandmother of man fatally shot by Jacksonville police: ‘They didn’t have to kill him’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man killed in a police shooting in Jacksonville spoke publicly Wednesday, the day after the body camera footage was released. According to police, Leon Burroughs, 39, opened fire at them last month in Northwest Jacksonville, causing a bullet to graze an officer in the head.
Ocala police looking for missing, endangered 39-year-old man
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 39-year-old man who was last seen in Ocala on Tuesday, January 31. Prior to his disappearance last week, Robert Lapuma made worrisome statements that have caused his family to be concerned for his safety, according to OPD.
Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
19-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-295: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old Jacksonville man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-295 near Alta Drive. FHP said the car they were driving ran off the road...
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
