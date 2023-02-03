Read full article on original website
News On 6
Civil Lawsuit Against Former OKC Police Officer Settled
A civil lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer has been settled, according to court records. Daniel Holtzclaw was found guilty on multiple counts of rape and other sexual crimes while on duty and employed by the Oklahoma City Police Department. Court records showed on Jan. 31, the City...
News On 6
Remembering Leslie Filson, One Of OKC’s First Black Police Detectives
Leslie Filson lived in northeast Oklahoma City in the 1940s. His daughter, Carolyn Filson said he didn't just live there, he worked there too and had a goal to help his community thrive. A proud daughter is sharing her father's story. “This is my dad and his patrol partner, and...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Commissioners Expected To Discuss New Jail Funding Monday
Commissioners are expected to vote on beginning to sell bonds to buy land for the new jail Monday morning at 9. District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan said this part of the process is expected to take a few months,. "Both the money to buy the land and the proposals to...
News On 6
Motel Guests Witness Deadly Shooting In SW OKC, No Arrests Made
Oklahoma City police are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of the year. The deadly shooting happened on Wednesday in front of a crowd gathered at a motel located near Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. Police took witnesses from the crime scene to downtown headquarters for interviews, but no...
News On 6
Watch: News On 6 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell Discusses The 2023 Legislative Session
State Senators and Representatives will gather at the Capitol in Oklahoma City on Monday morning to kick off the 2023 Legislative Session. In Oklahoma, the session usually only lasts until May, so there are a lot of decisions to make in the next few months. News On 6 Political Analyst...
News On 6
State Transportation Commission Meeting To Discuss Highway Conversion
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is meeting Monday at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation headquarters. On the agenda is an update on plans to convert State Highway 4 into a four-lane divided highway from the H.E. Bailey Turnpike North to State Highway 37 east of Tuttle. Commissioners are also set to...
News On 6
Driver Crashes Into NE OKC Home, Arrested On DUI Complaint
A suspected intoxicated driver found himself inside a northeast Oklahoma City garage, but it was not his own. Tuesday around 3 a.m. Gerald Harper, 32, hit a fence and a parked RV before slamming his truck into a home near northeast 50th and Kelley Avenue, according to police. Harper was transported to a local hospital for injuries and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of driving under the influence.
News On 6
Dumpster Full Of Firearms Found At Midwest City Business, Authorities Investigating
The federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is investigating a dumpster full of guns at a business in Midwest City. ATF agents said the weapons found at International Firearm Corporation were cut but still functional. A federal search warrant filed in an Oklahoma City court said a person with...
News On 6
Death Row Inmate's Attorneys File Motions Hoping to Exonerate Client
The attorneys for an Oklahoma man set to be executed this year filed documents in hopes of presenting evidence that they said would exonerate their client, Anthony Sanchez. Sanchez was convicted in 2006 of raping and killing Juli Busken. The University of Oklahoma ballerina vanished Dec. 20, 1996 from her apartment in Norman. Her body was found hours later on the shores of Lake Stanley Draper. Sanchez was scheduled to be executed on Sept. 21, 2023.
News On 6
City Of OKC Making Plans To Replace NW Expressway Bridge After 2016 Collapse
Oklahoma City is in the beginning phases of looking for ways to improve the Northwest Expressway bridge. A truck hit the bridge at May Avenue, and the bridge collapsed in 2016. The city said they're now planning on giving the bridge a complete makeover. The City of Oklahoma City said...
News On 6
OKC City Leaders Creating Plan To Prevent Deadly, Serious Crashes In Metro
Oklahoma City leaders are creating a plan to prevent deadly or serious crashes in the Oklahoma City metro. They said between 2016 and 2020 there were 420 deadly crashes in our state, ranking Oklahoma the fourth highest in the nation. City officials said they are working on an $800,000 plan,...
News On 6
1 Dead After Shooting In SW OKC; No Arrests Made
One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at around 3:06 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. A security guard at a hotel in the area called...
News On 6
OCCC President Named Black Higher Education CEO To Watch In 2023
This Black History Month, a local leader’s efforts are being noticed on a national level. Oklahoma City Community College President Dr. Mautra Jones was named one of 10 Black higher education CEOs to watch in 2023 by Forbes. “Not only was it surprising, it was incredible,” Dr. Jones recounted....
News On 6
East OKC Pursuit Ends In Crash, Police Searching For Suspect
Oklahoma City Police were involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning that ended in a crash near Southeast 111th Court and South Sunnylane Road. Police said after the crash, the suspect then ran away. Police searched the area, but at the moment, the suspect is still on the run. This...
News On 6
Oklahoma Co. Detention Center Inmate Pleads Guilty In Cellmate's Murder
An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of their cellmate, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The suspect, Shaquile Brown, 29, was sentenced to life in prison with the first 30 years to be served and the rest suspended. At...
News On 6
OKC VA Healthcare System Hosting Career Fair
The Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System is holding a Winter Career Fair today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group is looking to fill several positions, including Ddental hygienists, food service workers, housekeepers and more.
News On 6
Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck
A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
News On 6
Pride of Oklahoma Performs at Burial of Marching Band Trailblazer
A trailblazer for the University of Oklahoma's marching band was laid to rest on Tuesday as band members performed in her honor. Ellen Kirk Vanderslice was the first woman to perform at an OU football game as a member of the school's Pride of Oklahoma marching band. She played a cornet as she marched during the Texas Longhorns vs Sooners game in Dallas in 1941, her family said.
News On 6
OKC Metro Health Expert Explains Causes, Relief For 'Tech Neck'
Health officials are worried that spending all day looking at phones is not just causing eye problems, but problems in people's necks as well. A condition known as "tech neck" is the stressing of the muscles while looking down at items such as phones or computers for long periods of time.
News On 6
Snow Falling Across Oklahoma City Metro
Heavy snowflakes are falling across the Oklahoma City metro area Wednesday night, and they're causing some slick road conditions. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said the snow would last a couple of hours Wednesday night, but that once the precipitation passes, the snow will be done. News 9 Storm...
