Citrus County Chronicle
Prosecutor: Chasing Horse 'grooming' girls to replace wives
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that a former “Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades should remain in custody because he was “grooming young children” to replace his older wives when he was arrested last week.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:17 p.m. EST
California proposal would reinstate prisoners' voting rights. LOS ANGELES (AP) — California could reinstate voting rights to felons while they are in prison in a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if a bill currently before the state legislature passes despite an uphill battle. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the District of Columbia, as the only states where felons never lose their right to vote, even while they are in prison. Two-thirds of each chamber of the state legislature must vote yes for the bill just for it to appear on the ballot as a proposition. Voters must then approve it by a simple majority for it to become a constitutional amendment.
California health program successfully cut hospital visits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A five-year experiment aimed at improving care for some of California's most at-risk Medicaid patients — including homeless people and people with severe drug addictions — resulted in fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits that saved taxpayers an estimated $383 per patient per year, according to a review released Wednesday.
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion." Patrick...
Gun bill moves ahead amid crossfire
TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law,...
Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of Tennessee's most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he...
Ethics commission: Former property appraiser should pay restitution, fines
A letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis dated Feb. 1, 2023, from the Florida Commission on Ethics reported that the commission has completed a full and final investigation of a complaint involving former Wakulla County Property Appraiser Homer Bradley “Brad” Harvey. Included in the letter are copies of the...
