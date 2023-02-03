ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Irving set for Mavericks debut without injured Doncic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving started in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. The eight-time All-Star was traded to the Mavs on Sunday from the Brooklyn Nets.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Porzingis makes eight 3s as Wizards beat Hornets, end skid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and matched a career high with eight 3-pointers, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-104 on Wednesday night to stop a three-game skid. Deni Avdija had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Bradley Beal had 17 points and 10...
Shiffrin's silver at ski worlds inspired by LeBron's record

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Amid a whirlwind 48 hours high in the French Alps, Mikaela Shiffrin woke up to the news that LeBron James had broken the NBA scoring record and the American skier immediately drew comparisons to her own record-breaking season. Inspired by James’ accomplishment, Shiffrin went out...
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Mahomes in Super Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep rotation of defensive linemen provides constant pressure that makes opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and often leads to them ending on the ground.
Ishbia takes over Suns, works to improve team culture

PHOENIX (AP) — Justin Ishbia came home from college one day to find his younger brother Mat shooting hoops over an 8-foot obstacle as he practiced for his upcoming high school basketball season. The older brother asked why the 5-foot-10 Mat was doing that — after all, no one...
