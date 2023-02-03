ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NBC Los Angeles

Cruz Foam Makes Styrofoam Alternative From Shrimp Shells and Food Waste

Cruz Foam has launched a packaging line to displace polystyrene peanuts and bubble wrap in ecommerce. The startup, based in Santa Cruz, California, is backed by Ashton Kutcher's climate fund, At One Ventures and others. The company's foam melts in water and is generally safe for animals to eat, unlike...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy