ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Murphy hits milestone as University High downs Cloudland

ROAN MOUNTAIN — A.J. Murphy notched his 1,000th career point and Brady Weems scored a game-high 16 points as University High captured a 71-50 road win at Cloudland on Tuesday night. Andrew Cole was second for the Bucs with 14 points and Mason Croley came through with 10 points....
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

AAC's championship meet awaits Milligan swimmers

The Milligan University swim teams are geared up for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Buffs are the reigning two-time AAC men’s champions and took the women’s conference championship for the first time in program history last year. Milligan enters the championship with the NAIA’s No. 4-ranked men’s team and the No. 6 women’s squad.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Indians whip Crockett, close out perfect Big Five season

A quick start faded, but eventually Dobyns-Bennett did its thing. Boosted by Dante Oliver’s 30-point effort, the Indians completed a perfect run through the Big Five Conference with a 74-52 boys’ basketball win over David Crockett on Tuesday night at the Pioneers’ gym in Jonesborough.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Bulldogs outlast Lady Vols in 2OT thriller

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Regulation wasn’t enough to decide Monday night’s Southeastern Conference women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Mississippi State. Neither was one overtime.
STARKVILLE, MS
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Gate City boys, girls run roughshod over Lee

BEN HUR — Gate City was firing on all cylinders in an 80-46 blowout of Lee High in Mountain 7 District boys basketball action on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils’ Gunner Garrett offered plenty of firepower with 22 points, and Eli McMurray scored 14 . Adding to the potent attack, Brendan Cassidy put up 12 points, Ryland Mullins nine and from Bo Morris eight.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Speedway combines Late Model Stock, Sportsman classes

Late Model Sportsman is a term that harkens back to the “glory days” of Kingsport Speedway. It was the name of NASCAR’s second highest division before it became an actual touring series with the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) in 1982. Over the decade of the ’70s and first couple of years of the ’80s, LMS events were the most popular races at the 3/8-mile short track.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 8

Feb. 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Harmony, Tennessee, and a date of Feb. 7. Readers learned that “At the residence of the bride’s father yesterday evening, Will Buck, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Miss Laura Clark, of Harmony, were married, D.W. Mitchell officiating.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Emory & Henry College joins Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center as full partner

ABINGDON — Some far Southwest Virginia higher education leaders are to come together Tuesday morning to sign a partnership agreement between Emory & Henry College and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. The agreement will expand educational opportunities for the region, with the Emory, Virginia-based E&H offering...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Public invited to Habitat home dedication

A home dedication ceremony will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 17, for Holston Habitat for Humanity homebuyer Keena and her son Dalvin when they will receive the keys to their new home at 219 E. Myrtle Ave. in Johnson City. Community members, volunteers, and other Holston Habitat supporters...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County BOE sells old properties to local churches

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education has completed the sale of Keplar Elementary School and North Fork School to local churches. The BOE voted unanimously to approve the offers during a Jan. 26 meeting and also agreed to pay any closing costs.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ballad opens cardiology practice in Norton

NORTON – Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services. Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Health Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
NORTON, VA
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough to host eighth annual Chocolate Fest

The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will hold its eighth Annual Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday. The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County

Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy