Late Model Sportsman is a term that harkens back to the “glory days” of Kingsport Speedway. It was the name of NASCAR’s second highest division before it became an actual touring series with the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) in 1982. Over the decade of the ’70s and first couple of years of the ’80s, LMS events were the most popular races at the 3/8-mile short track.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO