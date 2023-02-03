Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Murphy hits milestone as University High downs Cloudland
ROAN MOUNTAIN — A.J. Murphy notched his 1,000th career point and Brady Weems scored a game-high 16 points as University High captured a 71-50 road win at Cloudland on Tuesday night. Andrew Cole was second for the Bucs with 14 points and Mason Croley came through with 10 points....
Johnson City Press
AAC's championship meet awaits Milligan swimmers
The Milligan University swim teams are geared up for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Buffs are the reigning two-time AAC men’s champions and took the women’s conference championship for the first time in program history last year. Milligan enters the championship with the NAIA’s No. 4-ranked men’s team and the No. 6 women’s squad.
Johnson City Press
Indians whip Crockett, close out perfect Big Five season
A quick start faded, but eventually Dobyns-Bennett did its thing. Boosted by Dante Oliver’s 30-point effort, the Indians completed a perfect run through the Big Five Conference with a 74-52 boys’ basketball win over David Crockett on Tuesday night at the Pioneers’ gym in Jonesborough.
Johnson City Press
Bulldogs outlast Lady Vols in 2OT thriller
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Regulation wasn’t enough to decide Monday night’s Southeastern Conference women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Mississippi State. Neither was one overtime.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Gate City boys, girls run roughshod over Lee
BEN HUR — Gate City was firing on all cylinders in an 80-46 blowout of Lee High in Mountain 7 District boys basketball action on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils’ Gunner Garrett offered plenty of firepower with 22 points, and Eli McMurray scored 14 . Adding to the potent attack, Brendan Cassidy put up 12 points, Ryland Mullins nine and from Bo Morris eight.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Speedway combines Late Model Stock, Sportsman classes
Late Model Sportsman is a term that harkens back to the “glory days” of Kingsport Speedway. It was the name of NASCAR’s second highest division before it became an actual touring series with the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) in 1982. Over the decade of the ’70s and first couple of years of the ’80s, LMS events were the most popular races at the 3/8-mile short track.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 8
Feb. 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Harmony, Tennessee, and a date of Feb. 7. Readers learned that “At the residence of the bride’s father yesterday evening, Will Buck, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Miss Laura Clark, of Harmony, were married, D.W. Mitchell officiating.”
Johnson City Press
Local Rogersville native chosen to be a Tennessee Tech Trailblazer
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native has been selected to participate as a Tennessee Tech University Trailblazer, which contributes to student recruitment. Cheyenne Bare, an accounting major, was selected to join the newest Trailblazer class.
Johnson City Press
Emory & Henry College joins Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center as full partner
ABINGDON — Some far Southwest Virginia higher education leaders are to come together Tuesday morning to sign a partnership agreement between Emory & Henry College and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. The agreement will expand educational opportunities for the region, with the Emory, Virginia-based E&H offering...
Johnson City Press
Skelton Law Racing Series gets underway this month
The 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series, which has been staging premier trail and road races since 1999, kicks into gear this month with the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler.
Johnson City Press
Local school boards sign resolutions asking legislators to reconsider "Third Grade Retention Act"
The Johnson City and Washington County school boards signed separate resolutions this week urging state legislators to consider amending Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115, commonly known as the Third Grade Retention Law. This law, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session and is going into effect for the...
Johnson City Press
Public invited to Habitat home dedication
A home dedication ceremony will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 17, for Holston Habitat for Humanity homebuyer Keena and her son Dalvin when they will receive the keys to their new home at 219 E. Myrtle Ave. in Johnson City. Community members, volunteers, and other Holston Habitat supporters...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County BOE sells old properties to local churches
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education has completed the sale of Keplar Elementary School and North Fork School to local churches. The BOE voted unanimously to approve the offers during a Jan. 26 meeting and also agreed to pay any closing costs.
Johnson City Press
Ballad opens cardiology practice in Norton
NORTON – Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services. Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Health Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough to host eighth annual Chocolate Fest
The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will hold its eighth Annual Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday. The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Two Elizabethton High School students are finding new information in the Redhead Murders case in their spare time
ELIZABETHTON — In addition to the usual English, math and science classes at Elizabethton High School, some students have worked hard at solving a cold case that is older than their parents. Elizabethton students in Alex Campbell’s sociology class began reviewing a series of unsolved murders in the spring...
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton featuring special Valentine's Day items, sweet treats
ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton will be the place for lovers on Valentine’s Day, as the stores and shops will be celebrating Lovin’ Downtown with lots of sales, sweet treats and special services for everyone. “We want to showcase that downtown Elizabethton is a one-stop shop for all...
Johnson City Press
Wise County, Norton Republicans ready for selection of November candidates
WISE – Wise County and Norton Republican party members already have four candidates for one of November’s constitutional office elections as they get ready to decide Tuesday how to thin the field. The city and county Republican Party will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Wise Fire...
Johnson City Press
Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County
Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Building and Grounds Committee hears great news in governor's budget
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby had some good news for the County Commission’s Building and Grounds Committee on Tuesday night. She told the committee Gov. Bill Lee has included several projects the committee has been working on to be part of his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.
