Nashville, TN

Laura Pugh
6d ago

I will always believe God's creature before I believe a computer y'all can take your Weather Service and stick it where the sun don't shine

WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
NASHVILLE, TN
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
NASHVILLE, TN
UPDATE: Interstate 24 back to normal after wreck in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 eastbound is backed up after a wreck near mile marker 3. At 1:30 p.m., traffic was backed up from the wreck scene past Exit 1 to the state line. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
MEMA call center open for N. Mississippi residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, MEMA, has opened a call center to field questions by residents affected by power outages. The call center will be open Sunday, February 5. The number to call is 1-833-591-6362. The line will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MEMA said they can provide residents […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Motorcyclist dies after Clarksville accident

The motorcyclist injured in an accident Monday night on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville has died from his injuries. Police say 23-year old Christopher Taylor of Clarksville had been southbound on Providence about 7:20 p.m. when the driver of a passenger vehicle attempted to make a left turn into 502 Providence and drove into his path.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Ricky Allen Brown

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of a dear friend, husband, father, and grandfather, Ricky Allen Brown. On January 29th, 2023, at the age of 63, Ricky passed away peacefully in Portland, Tennessee. Ricky was born on May 19th, 1959 in Gallatin, Tennessee, to Bobby Eugene...
GALLATIN, TN

