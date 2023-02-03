The Federal Government raises interest rates a quarter point

Financial planner, senior vice president of investments at UBS Financial Services and host of KMOX's Dollar and Senses talk about the news that the Government is raising interest rates by a quarter point.

Dave states that “You can not mess with the full faith and credit of the US Government and the ability we have to finance our operations.”

He also said, "The Democrats, they know what they are doing, because they know how this thing will be spun until the very end if the Republicans take us right to the very end of this before negotiations get serious and we start closing National Parks and people aren't getting paid and all the fear mongering will start and the market will start to settle back down and S&P will start rattling the saber again about how they might have to downgrade our debt.”

