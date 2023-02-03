ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: PAPD identifies suspect wanted in Aggravated Assault

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Police say they've now identified a man accused of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He frequents the area including Port Arthur and Baytown, and is known to drive a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Earlier Wednesday, police asked the public for help in identifying the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: Jury decides on 65 years for man it convicted of murder

Beaumont — The jury in a Jefferson County trial has decided on a 65 year sentence for a man it convicted of murder in a 2020 shooting death. The jury in Judge John Stevens' courtroom returned with the decision at about 11 a.m. Tuesday after convicting Zachary Kapel, 36, on Monday afternoon.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

DEVELOPING: Attorney for Ahmed Allam seeks dismissal of charges

Beaumont — The attorney for Ahmed Allam, the man arrested with a rifle and ammunition following calls to Beaumont Police reporting a suspicious person and vehicle outside of St. Anthony Cathedral School and Temple Emanuel, is seeking dismissal of the charges. The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York pleaded not...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

SETX law enforcement cracking down on street racing

ORANGE COUNTY — It is an activity as old as cars, but street racing also poses a danger. A 32-year Houston man crashed on Interstate 10 near Winnie last Sunday. Authorities believe he was taking part in a street race. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports, authorities in multiple counties...
HOUSTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon

Jefferson County — It's that time of the week when we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and ask for your help in catching a fugitive from justice. In this week's On the Run report, Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says may pose a critical threat to children.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: I10 East near downtown reopens after crash shuts down highway

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Beaumont Police have reopened Interstate 10 East at Magnolia near downtown after a jackknifed 18 wheeler shut down the highway shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The driver wasn't hurt in the crash. Police re-routed traffic while crews worked to move the truck. The rear tires were...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show previews Girls' Haven 28th Gumbo Festival

BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven is gearing up for the 28th annual Gumbo Festival. This year the festival will be held at Classic Chevrolet featuring ample amounts of gumbo for tasting, a children's area, live music, and more. Girls' Haven is a local non-profit that provides housing, love, and care...
BEAUMONT, TX

