fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: S.O. believes motorcyclist who shot at deputies died of self-inflicted wound
CHINA, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a motorcyclist who exchanged gunfire with deputies during a traffic stop, and they say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief Donta Miller with the Sheriff's Office says Brandon Wilder, 33, from Indiana,...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: PAPD identifies suspect wanted in Aggravated Assault
Port Arthur — Port Arthur Police say they've now identified a man accused of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. He frequents the area including Port Arthur and Baytown, and is known to drive a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Earlier Wednesday, police asked the public for help in identifying the...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Jury decides on 65 years for man it convicted of murder
Beaumont — The jury in a Jefferson County trial has decided on a 65 year sentence for a man it convicted of murder in a 2020 shooting death. The jury in Judge John Stevens' courtroom returned with the decision at about 11 a.m. Tuesday after convicting Zachary Kapel, 36, on Monday afternoon.
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Attorney for Ahmed Allam seeks dismissal of charges
Beaumont — The attorney for Ahmed Allam, the man arrested with a rifle and ammunition following calls to Beaumont Police reporting a suspicious person and vehicle outside of St. Anthony Cathedral School and Temple Emanuel, is seeking dismissal of the charges. The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York pleaded not...
fox4beaumont.com
Jasper Dollar General burglars caught on camera, PD seeking help in identifying suspects
Jasper — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of burglarizing the Dollar General in Jasper. In the early morning hours of February 6, deputies responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General on Highway 63 West in Jasper.
fox4beaumont.com
SETX law enforcement cracking down on street racing
ORANGE COUNTY — It is an activity as old as cars, but street racing also poses a danger. A 32-year Houston man crashed on Interstate 10 near Winnie last Sunday. Authorities believe he was taking part in a street race. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports, authorities in multiple counties...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
Jefferson County — It's that time of the week when we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and ask for your help in catching a fugitive from justice. In this week's On the Run report, Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says may pose a critical threat to children.
fox4beaumont.com
Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office releases identity of man killed in street racing crash
The Chambers County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man killed while taking part in street racing, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells KFDM/Fox 4 that 32-year-old Aniket Sanyal, of Houston, died in the crash on the I-10 E. service road in Winnie while street racing Saturday with other sports cars.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Fire and Rescue making changes to better serve the community
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire and Rescue will get two new vehicles after city council's approval on Tuesday. They're not for emergency response, but as KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports, it's a glimpse into how Beaumont Fire and Rescue works to better serve the community.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: I10 East near downtown reopens after crash shuts down highway
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Beaumont Police have reopened Interstate 10 East at Magnolia near downtown after a jackknifed 18 wheeler shut down the highway shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The driver wasn't hurt in the crash. Police re-routed traffic while crews worked to move the truck. The rear tires were...
fox4beaumont.com
Residents at Beaumont senior living apartments express concerns about elevators
BEAUMONT — Beaumont's building code inspector says it's not a code violation for the senior living apartments "Place of Grace" to have only one of three elevators working. A former resident says the multi-story apartment building has consistent issues with its elevators. The former resident says he's speaking up...
fox4beaumont.com
Twin City Hwy north near FM 366 closes for an estimated three weeks for bridge repairs
Nederland — A traffic alert you'll want to take note of if you're traveling on Twin City Highway in Nederland. The Nederland Police Department says beginning Monday, Feb. 6, TxDOT will close Twin City Highway northbound near FM 366. TxDOT is repairing the bridge that crosses over FM 366.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens following overturned 18 wheeler slowing traffic for hours
BEAUMONT — Update: I-10 is reopened at this time. A major accident on I-10 East bound near the Martin Luther King exit in Beaumont slows traffic. The accident involved an overturned 18 wheeler with a HAZMAT spill. No injuries have been reported. Travelers can expect the highway to be...
fox4beaumont.com
Crisis in the Classroom: The impact of truancy on children and school districts
Jefferson County — Investigators looking into last year's Uvalde school shooting discovered the shooter often missed school, becoming chronically absent in sixth grade. Truancy can be a daunting problem for Texas school districts. State law defines truancy as a student who has 10 or more unexcused absences during a...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show previews Girls' Haven 28th Gumbo Festival
BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven is gearing up for the 28th annual Gumbo Festival. This year the festival will be held at Classic Chevrolet featuring ample amounts of gumbo for tasting, a children's area, live music, and more. Girls' Haven is a local non-profit that provides housing, love, and care...
