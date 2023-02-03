ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Dahle announces run for California Senate

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
 6 days ago

State Assemblywoman Megan Dahle announced she will run for California State Senate District 1 in 2024.

The Republican sent out an email Thursday afternoon that said she will campaign for the senate seat currently occupied by her husband, Brian Dahle.

In her announcement, Dahle reiterated her support for "safe communities, a strong economy and quality education for children," issues she pledged to address while running for state Assembly.

Megan Dahle won the district's assembly seat with 62.1% of votes in the November, 2022 race against Democratic challenger Belle Starr Sandwith. She earned heavy support in conservative-leaning Shasta County with more than 72% of the vote. and won 63.75% of votes in Siskiyou County.

In an interview last October leading up to the 2022 General Election , Dahle pledged to address the North State's rising cost of real estate and rent, and what she called the high cost of education in a state with low student performance. She blamed "soft-on-crime policies" for North State crime, and cited homelessness, forest management and fire suppression among the district's most pressing issues.

Dahle listed her occupation on the 2022 ballot as farmer and businesswoman.

If elected in 2024, this would be the second time the Bieber resident would fill a state seat previously held by her spouse. She was first elected to the state Assembly after Republican Brian Dahle assumed office in the state Senate in June 2019 ― a position he had held since 2012.

Brian Dahle lost a bid for the California governor seat when he ran against incumbent Gavin Newsom in 2024.

He was not available to comment on Thursday, according to his communications director David Orosco. He has not announced future plans or next steps in his political career.

Megan Dahle also could not be reached for comment.

More: Election results: Megan Dahle winning reelection in California 1st Assembly race

California's first senate district includes part or all of 14 counties, including Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

California senators serve four-year terms. Terms in odd-numbered districts are elected in years divisible by four, including 2024.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook . Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Megan Dahle announces run for California Senate

Comments / 19

Coolcube
5d ago

Wow, riding on the coattails of her husband, is the only way she thinks she can win. By the way, this is for CALIFORNIA SENATE. If she is so unhappy about how her district is ran, she can probably thank her husband, and nothing will change IF she wins .

Reply
3
Sabastian Orozco
6d ago

Great. Hopefully CA will send a Republican that stands for common sense policy.

Reply(1)
15
