Peru, IN

wpsdlocal6.com

Indiana police make two arrests in decades-old cold case

NOBLE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Illinois State Police say Laurel Jean Mitchell left her job at Epworth Forrest Church Camp around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Troopers say her body was found in a body of water about 17 miles away from her workplace. According to a release...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD officers found that a 3-year-old boy […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

LDP investigating late night shootout

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (IND) — Lafayette Police continue to investigate a late night shootout in Lafayette. According to Lt. Justin Hartman, police received several calls reporting gun shots around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers who were on duty in the area also heard shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found...
WRBI Radio

Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing

Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Protesters chant outside Muncie City Hall in “Unite Against Police Brutality” protest.

When Mark Elliott first learned about the killing of Tyre Nichols, Elliott said he was here physically but mentally went to a different place. Nichols was a 29-year-old Black man who, according to the Associated Press, was punched, kicked and hit with a baton by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee in a traffic stop Jan. 7. Elliott said he went back to what happened with George Floyd, Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin.
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
KOKOMO, IN

