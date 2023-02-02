When Mark Elliott first learned about the killing of Tyre Nichols, Elliott said he was here physically but mentally went to a different place. Nichols was a 29-year-old Black man who, according to the Associated Press, was punched, kicked and hit with a baton by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee in a traffic stop Jan. 7. Elliott said he went back to what happened with George Floyd, Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO