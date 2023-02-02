Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Indiana police make two arrests in decades-old cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Illinois State Police say Laurel Jean Mitchell left her job at Epworth Forrest Church Camp around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Troopers say her body was found in a body of water about 17 miles away from her workplace. According to a release...
WLKY.com
Cold case arrests: 2 Indiana men charged in 1975 slaying of 17-year-old girl
NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — It's been 47 years and six months since 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell left for work in Indiana and never came back. On Tuesday, Indiana State Police said they've finally arrested two men in connection to her death. Police said Mitchell went to work on Aug....
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
Suspect crashes car, flees scene after 117 mph pursuit in Indiana
Wells County officers are looking for the suspect who drove a car at 117 mph, crashed it and fled the scene.
Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD officers found that a 3-year-old boy […]
WLFI.com
LDP investigating late night shootout
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (IND) — Lafayette Police continue to investigate a late night shootout in Lafayette. According to Lt. Justin Hartman, police received several calls reporting gun shots around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers who were on duty in the area also heard shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found...
WRBI Radio
Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing
Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
4 teens arrested for beating Lafayette man with a hammer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenagers were arrested for severely beating a man with a hammer in Lafayette on Sunday. Police were called just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 to a report of a man being beaten with a hammer outside of apartments in the 1500 block of Holloway Drive.
Body camera video shows what led up to officer-involved shooting in Marion
MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Marion police said at 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers with Marion PD were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 15th and South Florence Street. One caller told police the suspect vehicle was a gold SUV. When […]
Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County
A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday.
WIBC.com
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop results in the arrest of a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm
DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, February 2, Troopers from the Indiana State Police Post discovered a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, approximately 12 grams of suspected cocaine, 12 grams of marijuana, and US currency on a traffic stop. At approximately 10:30 p.m., Trooper Jacob Ridgway patrolled...
ballstatedailynews.com
Protesters chant outside Muncie City Hall in “Unite Against Police Brutality” protest.
When Mark Elliott first learned about the killing of Tyre Nichols, Elliott said he was here physically but mentally went to a different place. Nichols was a 29-year-old Black man who, according to the Associated Press, was punched, kicked and hit with a baton by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee in a traffic stop Jan. 7. Elliott said he went back to what happened with George Floyd, Eric Garner and Trayvon Martin.
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
wfft.com
Lima Road Walmart evacuated Thursday, disgruntled customer pulls gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Walmart on Lima Road at around 7:04 p.m. Thursday in reference to a disgruntled customer. The customer pulled out a black handgun and pointed it in the air. Walmart Loss Prevention believed the suspect was in still...
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
Kokomo police seek help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit bills
The Kokomo Police Department said at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, an individual made purchases at the Dollar General at 211 W. Markland Ave. using seven $100 bills.
Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
