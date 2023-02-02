On this West Virginia Morning, there are 1,500 classrooms in West Virginia without accredited teachers. Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, the Senate Education Committee chair, and Del. David Elliot Pritt, D-Fayette, the Minority vice chair of the House Education Committee, to learn more about what is being done to address this and other education challenges in the state.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO