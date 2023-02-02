ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

House Education Committee Hears Report On School Funding

Federal school aid funding was up for review in the House Committee on Education this week. Samuel Pauley, school operations officer for the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), talked about the Public School Support Program (PSSP), or state school aid funding formula. PSSP is a plan of financial support...
Education Leaders Talk Legislative Priorities

On this episode of The Legislature Today, the state’s political, business and community leaders generally agree that a quality education is the key to West Virginia’s future. Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, the Senate Education Committee chair, and Del. David Elliot Pritt,...
Statewide Homeless Survey Bill Advances

A bill continues to advance that mandates a statewide homeless survey, intended to see if West Virginia’s health and human services facilities are being overtapped. Senate Bill 239 would have behavioral health providers, treatment specialists, statewide government leaders and community stakeholders assess a breakdown of homeless demographics. On Tuesday,...
Lawmakers Discuss State’s Education Challenges On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are 1,500 classrooms in West Virginia without accredited teachers. Education Reporter Chris Schulz sat down with Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, the Senate Education Committee chair, and Del. David Elliot Pritt, D-Fayette, the Minority vice chair of the House Education Committee, to learn more about what is being done to address this and other education challenges in the state.
W.Va. Sees Record Increase In ACA Enrollments

West Virginians broke records in Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollment numbers during the ACA’s 10th open enrollment period. The state saw an increase of nearly 23 percent, the sixth highest increase in the nation. West Virginia’s First Choice Services was awarded $1,050,000 last year to continue and expand the...
Form Energy Project Funding, Bus Drivers, Adoption Tax Credits Approved By House Finance Committee

The House Finance Committee debated a wide variety of bills on Monday that were recommended for passage. House Bill 2882 makes supplemental appropriations to the state Economic Development Fund. The highlight of the bill is subsidizing $105 million to support the Form Energy project, bringing a new age battery plant with 750 jobs to the old Weirton Steel plant site.
PSC Denies Appalachian Power’s $297 Million Rate Request

The West Virginia Public Service Commission denied Appalachian Power’s request to recover $297 million from ratepayers in a case that’s generated significant public opposition. Appalachian Power has testified to the commission that its coal supplies ran tight in late 2021 into 2022, and there were times when it...
