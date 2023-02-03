ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NBC Chicago

Under Armour Raises Outlook as Company Defends High Inventory Level

Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
NBC Chicago

Taco Bell Sales Help Fast-Food Giant Yum Brands Top Expectations

Yum Brands topped Wall Street's estimates for its quarterly earnings and revenue. Taco Bell outperformed analysts' expectations, but weak sales in China hurt Pizza Hut and KFC. The fast-food giant saw strong demand last quarter as high-income consumers traded down and low-income diners bought its chains' value meals. Yum Brands...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Disney, Mattel, Wynn Resorts, Affirm and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Disney — Shares of the entertainment company rose more than 6% after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting and reorganization plan.
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
NBC Chicago

Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
NBC Chicago

Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event

Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy