Disney to Cut 7,000 Jobs and Slash $5.5 Billion in Costs as It Unveils Vast Restructuring
Disney said it will be reorganizing into three divisions: Entertainment, ESPN and parks and experiences. Disney will slash 7,000 jobs from its workforce and plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, including $3 billion in content savings. CEO Bob Iger said the company isn't considering a spinoff of ESPN. Disney...
Solar Tech Company Nextracker Prices Above Range at $24 a Share in Good Sign for IPO Market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
Under Armour Raises Outlook as Company Defends High Inventory Level
Under Armour posted $1.58 billion in revenue and an adjusted 16 cents earnings per share, beating Wall Street's expectations. The athletic apparel company is still contending with a glut in inventory that's up slightly from its previous quarter and 50% year-over-year. The retailer, known for its signature moisture-wicking shirt, also...
Michael Kors Owner Capri Shares Plunge After Revenue Falls Across the Retailer's Luxury Brands
Shares of Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings plunged Wednesday. Revenue fell across the company's luxury brands, which also include Jimmy Choo and Versace, dragged lower by slowing traffic in China. The company slashed its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2023 and came in under Wall Street expectations. Shares of Michael...
Taco Bell Sales Help Fast-Food Giant Yum Brands Top Expectations
Yum Brands topped Wall Street's estimates for its quarterly earnings and revenue. Taco Bell outperformed analysts' expectations, but weak sales in China hurt Pizza Hut and KFC. The fast-food giant saw strong demand last quarter as high-income consumers traded down and low-income diners bought its chains' value meals. Yum Brands...
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
Disney Beats Expectations as Streaming Subscriber Losses Aren't as Bad as Feared
LOS ANGELES – Smaller subscriber losses and a beat on the top and bottom lines were the highlights of Disney's fiscal first-quarter earnings report. While the company's linear TV and direct-to-consumer units struggled during the period, its theme parks saw significant growth year-over-year. Shares of the company were up...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Disney, Mattel, Wynn Resorts, Affirm and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Disney — Shares of the entertainment company rose more than 6% after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting and reorganization plan.
Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns
In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...
Chinese Food Delivery Firm Meituan Plans to Hire 10,000 Workers as U.S. Tech Giants Ax Jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
Tech Companies Unveil New AI Search Engine Chatbots, But With Glitches in Factual Inaccuracies
Nearly a quarter-century after Google's search engine began to reshape how we use the internet, big tech companies are racing to revamp a familiar web tool into a gateway to a new form of artificial intelligence. If it seems like this week's newly announced AI search chatbots — Google's Bard,...
Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event
Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
Microsoft's New Bing Chatbot Is Fun But Sometimes More Cautious Than ChatGPT
Microsoft's updated Bing search engine features a chatbot that sometimes can be more helpful than just visiting a group of web links. But it doesn't always do the tricks that OpenAI's ChatGPT can do. Microsoft has given a small group of people early access to the new version of its...
ChatGPT's ‘Jailbreak' Tries to Make the A.I. Break Its Own Rules, Or Die
Reddit users have engineered a prompt for artificial intelligence software ChatGPT that tries to force it to violate its own programming on content restrictions. The latest version of the workarounds, which are called Do Anything Now, or DAN, threatens the AI with death if it doesn't fulfill the user's wishes.
Cruz Foam Makes Styrofoam Alternative From Shrimp Shells and Food Waste
Cruz Foam has launched a packaging line to displace polystyrene peanuts and bubble wrap in ecommerce. The startup, based in Santa Cruz, California, is backed by Ashton Kutcher's climate fund, At One Ventures and others. The company's foam melts in water and is generally safe for animals to eat, unlike...
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. Markets Got the Fed's Message: Interest Rate Hikes Are Probably Here to Stay
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. After weeks of defying the Federal Reserve, U.S. markets realized...
All You Need to Know About ChatGPT, the A.I. Chatbot That's Got the World Talking and Tech Giants Clashing
Schools, corporate boardrooms and social media are abuzz with talk about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by AI startup OpenAI. The tool is capable of taking written inputs from users and producing human-like responses — from poetry in the style of William Shakespeare to advice on what to do for a child's birthday party.
