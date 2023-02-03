Ayden-Grifton welcomes Cornwell back as football coach

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome back.

That was the headline on a Twitter post that Ayden-Grifton High School used in announcing the return of Paul Cornwell as the head football coach on Thursday.

Cornwell announced his resignation on Feb. 7, 2020. He had been the head football coach since 2005, sporting a 132-65 record. He won six conference championships and took the Chargers to the state playoffs 15 straight years, including to the state finals in 2013.

Cornwell replaces Todd Lipe, who stepped down as coach after an 0-10 season in 2022. Overall, Lipe was 6-19. He replaced Cornwell as coach in 2020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.