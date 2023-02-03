LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. LVVV has added additional dispensaries to its California distribution network for its “Estrella Weedery” co-branded products. Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics, stated, "The first two waves of our specialty “Estrella Weedery" branded products, produced at Estrella River Farms, the “Phire” Live Resin vape cartridges, the “Halfsies” Concentrates have been delivered for statewide business-to-business and direct-to-consumer distribution throughout California. The products have been very well received, and based on the strong initial response, we expanded our network of distributors and dispensaries by a large number of additional California dispensaries, all now offering a range of Estrella River Farms-grown products to its valued customers. To support this expansion, we are taking an aggressive approach to increase brand awareness and expand distribution further while carefully navigating the developments in the California cannabis market.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO