Discrimination In Cannabis Industry? Despite Social Equity Goals, Struggles Persist, Illinois' Disparity Study
The Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office in Illinois announced the cannabis industry Disparity and Availability Study that will examine whether discrimination exists in the marijuana space and review accessibility issues. The study will also include advice for reducing or removing obstacles to entry into the industry and will make recommendations on...
Psychedelics Legislation: Here's The Latest On Hawaii, Virginia, Missouri And More
Hawaii To Create A Psilocybin Working Group For Therapeutic Use. Out of the six psychedelic regulations filed in the state during 2023, SB 1454 is the only one that's approved for the time being. The new measure calls for the creation of the Therapeutic Psilocybin Working Group, which would study...
New Hampshire Cannabis Legalization, MMJ In GA, Paraphernalia In ME, WA, Hawaii And More
New Hampshire lawmakers, seeking to legalize a marijuana measure, are working on a plan to advance reform this session, Marijuana Moment first reported. The plan is to remove provisions allowing home cultivation and annulling past marijuana convictions. “To pass that bill as is, it’s got too many warts on it,” said chairman John Hunt (R), who promoted the amendment.
Veterans In Texas Want Hemp, Delta-8 Access But Are Hindered By State Restrictions
In Texas, veterans are working to protect the state’s hemp market while lawmakers seek to limit access to delta-8 and other edibles hemp products. Delta-8 THC, a chemical component of the cannabis plant, occurs naturally in very small concentrations. It can produce a mild psychoactive effect in some people similar to delta-9 THC.
Missourians LOVE Their Weed: 3-Day Marijuana Sales Hit $12.7M, Beating Illinois' Record Roll Out
Adult-use cannabis sales in Missouri launched Friday, several days earlier than expected. During the first three days, weed shops sold some $12.7 million in weed products, out of which $4.2 million was medical marijuana and the remaining $8.5 million went to recreational sales. The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade) said...
Infant Exposure To Cannabis, Opioids Is 10 Times Higher In This State Vs. National Rate
About one in eight children born in West Virginia (between 2020 and 2022) had in-utero exposure to cannabis, opioids, or stimulants (alcohol and tobacco), a new study shows. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor at West Virginia University Health Sciences, explained that the study's results were 10 times higher than the national rates.
Livewire Ergogenics' Estrella River Farms Expands Its Distribution Network Throughout California
LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. LVVV has added additional dispensaries to its California distribution network for its “Estrella Weedery” co-branded products. Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics, stated, "The first two waves of our specialty “Estrella Weedery" branded products, produced at Estrella River Farms, the “Phire” Live Resin vape cartridges, the “Halfsies” Concentrates have been delivered for statewide business-to-business and direct-to-consumer distribution throughout California. The products have been very well received, and based on the strong initial response, we expanded our network of distributors and dispensaries by a large number of additional California dispensaries, all now offering a range of Estrella River Farms-grown products to its valued customers. To support this expansion, we are taking an aggressive approach to increase brand awareness and expand distribution further while carefully navigating the developments in the California cannabis market.”
Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores
Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
