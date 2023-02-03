ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Benzinga

Discrimination In Cannabis Industry? Despite Social Equity Goals, Struggles Persist, Illinois' Disparity Study

The Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office in Illinois announced the cannabis industry Disparity and Availability Study that will examine whether discrimination exists in the marijuana space and review accessibility issues. The study will also include advice for reducing or removing obstacles to entry into the industry and will make recommendations on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Benzinga

New Hampshire Cannabis Legalization, MMJ In GA, Paraphernalia In ME, WA, Hawaii And More

New Hampshire lawmakers, seeking to legalize a marijuana measure, are working on a plan to advance reform this session, Marijuana Moment first reported. The plan is to remove provisions allowing home cultivation and annulling past marijuana convictions. “To pass that bill as is, it’s got too many warts on it,” said chairman John Hunt (R), who promoted the amendment.
MAINE STATE
Benzinga

Livewire Ergogenics' Estrella River Farms Expands Its Distribution Network Throughout California

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. LVVV has added additional dispensaries to its California distribution network for its “Estrella Weedery” co-branded products. Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics, stated, "The first two waves of our specialty “Estrella Weedery" branded products, produced at Estrella River Farms, the “Phire” Live Resin vape cartridges, the “Halfsies” Concentrates have been delivered for statewide business-to-business and direct-to-consumer distribution throughout California. The products have been very well received, and based on the strong initial response, we expanded our network of distributors and dispensaries by a large number of additional California dispensaries, all now offering a range of Estrella River Farms-grown products to its valued customers. To support this expansion, we are taking an aggressive approach to increase brand awareness and expand distribution further while carefully navigating the developments in the California cannabis market.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Looking To Buy Legal Weed? Check Out These New Stores

Unrivaled Brands Expands California Retail Footprint. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV, which operates in California, held the grand opening of its previously closed San Leandro retail dispensary on Saturday, Feb 4. The new store is located at 1915 Fairway Dr in San Leandro. "We're thrilled for the grand re-opening of Blum...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
