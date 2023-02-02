Read full article on original website
Cortes Campers Drives Revenue Spike for US Lighting Group
US Lighting Group, the holding company for Cortes Campers LLC, said Monday that it recorded revenue of more than $1 million in 2022. That unaudited amount compares with just $76,000 in revenue in 2021 from the company’s discontinued LED lighting and vehicle electronics business, according to its annual report.
Lippert Launches Sales Commitment to Benefit Care Camps
Lippert said it is launching a year-long commitment to donate 1.5% of consumer e-commerce sales to support Care Camps. Lippert is continuously pushing ways to create transformative social change. To that effort, the company has supported Care Camps with several donor campaigns, each engaging their employees and community to participate in that greater cause: the oncology camps that Care Camps puts on around the country that are for kids battling cancer and their families.
Byron Chartier Joins Ranger Distribution
Ranger Distribution (RDI) has added RV industry vet Byron Chartier to lead its new product development and quality control. Chartier has been in the RV industry for 20 years, first working at Lippert as a plant manager, then as a quality manager in their special products division, and since 2013 as their vice president of quality for North America with shared responsibility for product development and engineering.
Blog: Tom Kline on Why Governance Demands Constant Vigilance
Tom Kline, CEO at Better Vantage Point, was visiting the other side of the world when he was inspired to create this post about governance and the importance of staying on top of things at your dealership. He delivered this message from Athens, Greece, which millennia ago was the birthplace of modern governance.
Four Seasons Investments Expands RV Industry Footprint
Atlanta-based Four Seasons Investments has acquired Scamper Van, the largest camper van rental agency in Georgia and an independent consumer-direct builder of RV vans. “The excitement in the company to enter the RV rental and conversion segment with Scamper is astounding,” said Brad Walden, founder, president and CEO of Four Seasons Investments. “We are excited to scale Scamper with Southern RV, our full-service RV dealership, and Rambling Box, our creative production company. RV rentals are a natural addition to these entities with excellent demographics. I know how well this investment makes for the regional communities being a second generation RVer myself and raising my family with a RV. This has made for many priceless memories and an eagerness to further share the lifestyle with others.
