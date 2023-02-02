Atlanta-based Four Seasons Investments has acquired Scamper Van, the largest camper van rental agency in Georgia and an independent consumer-direct builder of RV vans. “The excitement in the company to enter the RV rental and conversion segment with Scamper is astounding,” said Brad Walden, founder, president and CEO of Four Seasons Investments. “We are excited to scale Scamper with Southern RV, our full-service RV dealership, and Rambling Box, our creative production company. RV rentals are a natural addition to these entities with excellent demographics. I know how well this investment makes for the regional communities being a second generation RVer myself and raising my family with a RV. This has made for many priceless memories and an eagerness to further share the lifestyle with others.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO