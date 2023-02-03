Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) — Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 54/400 and 267th Street West just east of Garden Plain.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy Silverado was northbound on 267th Steet West, and the semi was eastbound on U.S. 54. Both entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

The driver of the Chevy, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Ascension Via-Christi St. Francis in Wichita with what the KHP report described as a suspected serious injury. There was another child inside the pickup. The condition of the child is not known, but a KHP trooper tells KSN News they were also taken to the hospital.

The 24-year-old semi driver from Wichita was taken to Ascension Veiah Christi St. Teresa for his injury.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.