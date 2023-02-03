U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO