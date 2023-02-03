ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban

There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway’s last race in October

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Laurence Msall – President of Federation of Chicago – dead at 61

One of Illinois’s leading advocates for fiscal and budgetary reform has died. Laurence Msall was president of the Civic Federation of Chicago, and used that platform to advocate for fiscal responsibility and pension reform. Politicians in both parties consulted with him and listened to his recommendations – leading to...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Temporary halt for proposed CO2 pipeline through Illinois

(The Center Square) – A proposed CO2 pipeline through parts of Illinois is on hold. The Texas pipeline company Navigator has withdrawn its application for a certificate of authority to build a pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide through 13 Illinois counties. Pam Richart, co-founder of the Coalition to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Ameren Illinois seeking to hike gas and electrical rates

Ameren Illinois is seeking a nearly $600 million increase in gas and electric rates – and a watchdog group is vowing to fight the request. In separate filings last month, Ameren petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission for a $435 million increase in electric rates and a $160 million increase in what it charges for natural gas.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois

(The Center Square) – It’s being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike

(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy