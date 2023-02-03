Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night RobberyAbdul GhaniRockland County, NY
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000Mark StarNew York City, NY
An NYPD Officer Died Three Days After Being Shot During An Off-Duty Robbery In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Factory fire near Chicago; measure looks to ban cat declawing
A massive fire broke out Monday at a Chicago Heights manufacturing facility. Smoke could be seen for miles from the blaze, which started at a custom wood and metal manufacturer and spread to other buildings. Multiple fire departments responded to the extra alarm fire, which fully engulfed the warehouse. No...
wmay.com
Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban
There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway’s last race in October
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey.
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
wmay.com
Illinois launches study concerning discrimination in state’s cannabis industry
Illinois is launching a study into whether there is discrimination in the state’s recreational cannabis industry. When marijuana was legalized in 2020, the program was intended to ensure that people and communities that had been disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs would reap benefits from the legal sale of the drug.
wmay.com
Laurence Msall – President of Federation of Chicago – dead at 61
One of Illinois’s leading advocates for fiscal and budgetary reform has died. Laurence Msall was president of the Civic Federation of Chicago, and used that platform to advocate for fiscal responsibility and pension reform. Politicians in both parties consulted with him and listened to his recommendations – leading to...
wmay.com
Scoreboard roundup — 2/5/23
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
wmay.com
Temporary halt for proposed CO2 pipeline through Illinois
(The Center Square) – A proposed CO2 pipeline through parts of Illinois is on hold. The Texas pipeline company Navigator has withdrawn its application for a certificate of authority to build a pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide through 13 Illinois counties. Pam Richart, co-founder of the Coalition to...
wmay.com
Illinois Legislature returns Tuesday with Democrats in the supermajority
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday. Both chambers have passed new rules for the 103rd General Assembly that began last month following November’s election. More than 1,300 bills have been newly filed in the Senate. Friday is the deadline for more. The House...
wmay.com
Illinois spending on ‘megasites’ to attract manufacturers and industrial centers
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is now offering taxpayer-funded grants to develop industrial sites to attract businesses. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $40 million in funding for the development of so-called "megasites," which are large areas ready for occupancy for manufacturers, industrial centers, distribution centers and more.
wmay.com
Ameren Illinois seeking to hike gas and electrical rates
Ameren Illinois is seeking a nearly $600 million increase in gas and electric rates – and a watchdog group is vowing to fight the request. In separate filings last month, Ameren petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission for a $435 million increase in electric rates and a $160 million increase in what it charges for natural gas.
wmay.com
Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois
(The Center Square) – It’s being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires...
wmay.com
Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike
(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said...
