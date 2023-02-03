Butte High's Jace Stenson, Zach Tierney sign LOI's to play at Montana Tech

Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
No. 11-ranked Carroll's eight-game win streak by the numbers
HELENA — The No. 11-ranked Carroll women’s basketball team rides an eight-game win streak into Thursday night’s matchup with Montana Tech. The Saints, who stand atop the Frontier Conference standings with an 11-1 record two games ahead of Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College, haven’t lost in a calendar month and will be aiming to win their 20th-straight over the Orediggers.
KULR8
Basketball players from Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College honored
Nick Hart of Rocky Mountain College and Jamie Pickens of Carroll College were selected Monday as the basketball players of the week in the Frontier Conference. It was the second consecutive week that Pickens was singled out. Hart is a 6-foot-4 senior from Los Angeles. Pickens is a 6-2 senior...
KULR8
Carroll hires Austin Shick to lead men's soccer program
HELENA — Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross announced on Wednesday the hiring of Austin Shick as head men's soccer coach. Shick becomes the second head coach in program history, taking the reins after Doug Mello announced his retirement in December. "It's a pleasure to welcome Austin Shick to...
KULR8
Montana Tech football announces 2023 recruiting class
BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced the 2023 recruiting class today. The newest group of future Orediggers includes all positions and while most are from Montana, the class is represented by student-athletes from five different states in total. “We are very excited to announce...
Comments / 0