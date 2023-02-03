Butte High's Jace Stenson, Zach Tierney sign LOI's to play at Montana Tech

HELENA — The No. 11-ranked Carroll women’s basketball team rides an eight-game win streak into Thursday night’s matchup with Montana Tech. The Saints, who stand atop the Frontier Conference standings with an 11-1 record two games ahead of Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College, haven’t lost in a calendar month and will be aiming to win their 20th-straight over the Orediggers.

