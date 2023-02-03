In Hogwarts Legacy, a wizard’s wand is far more than just a wand—it’s an extension of wizards’ hand and a loyal companion. Soon after you attend your first classes and learn a couple of basic spells, you’ll head to Hogsmeade to obtain the essential supplies for your classes, including your first official wand. As soon as you get to Olivander’s you’ll go through the regular process of wand choosing you that will end with you customizing your wand’s style, color, wood type, length, flexibility, and core.

1 DAY AGO