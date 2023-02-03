Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
TFT Patch 13.3 targets Hero Augment balance for full tailored options
Riot Games is changing the way Hero Augment Armories work in Teamfight Tactics Monsters’ Attack!, providing players with tailored reroll options that could destroy the Set Eight meta if left unchecked. Scheduled to drop into live servers on Feb. 8, Patch 13.3 will fundamentally change how Tacticains play TFT...
dotesports.com
2 of Apex Legends’ strongest characters receive some heavy nerfs for season 16
Two of Apex Legends’ most-picked characters are receiving some hefty nerfs in the upcoming season 16 update, named Revelry. Several legends are due to receive some tweaks in the patch for the anniversary season, but none may be felt harder than the nerfs to two of the game’s most popular and most meta-dominant legends in Seer and Bloodhound.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 season 3 is trying to entice you with these new reasons to play
Heading into the third competitive season of Overwatch 2, developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made some changes to the game’s reward system. The rework of Overwatch’s original model from a one-time purchase to a free game with a battle pass continues to receive criticism from players. The main complaints are that cosmetics are now too expensive under the new model, and the less frequent rewards don’t provide enough incentive to work through the entire battle pass.
dotesports.com
Full wand customization guide for Hogwarts Legacy
In Hogwarts Legacy, a wizard’s wand is far more than just a wand—it’s an extension of wizards’ hand and a loyal companion. Soon after you attend your first classes and learn a couple of basic spells, you’ll head to Hogsmeade to obtain the essential supplies for your classes, including your first official wand. As soon as you get to Olivander’s you’ll go through the regular process of wand choosing you that will end with you customizing your wand’s style, color, wood type, length, flexibility, and core.
dotesports.com
Riot targets high ping players in latest VALORANT update
One of the biggest sources of annoyance in VALORANT is the peeker’s advantage afforded to players with higher ping, but Riot Games is looking to do something about one instance of high ping player advantage in their latest update. In Patch 6.02, the max server rewind limit has been...
dotesports.com
Is Team Deathmatch permanent in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends players asked, and after a few years, Respawn Entertainment listened. Season 16 marks the official addition of the long-requested Team Deathmatch mode, entering the playlist as a limited-time mode. Team Deathmatch pits two squads of three players in six-vs-six combat. Matches are divided into 30-point rounds, and the...
dotesports.com
The new class perks coming to Apex Legends in season 16 are a major evolution for the game
The classes that currently exist in Apex Legends are being entirely reworked for season 16. With the season set to celebrate the game’s fourth anniversary with drastic updates that build the foundations for a fresh start in 2023, legend classes were one of the first things to come under the hammer.
dotesports.com
When does Apex’s Mixtape playlist release?
Some of Apex Legends’ limited-time modes aren’t as limited-time as they have been in the past few years. While these short-lived modes can make triumphant returns every now and then for some extra spice (such as Control) or make explosive debuts (such as Gun Run), they tend to only be playable for brief windows—or at least they were until season 16.
dotesports.com
How to watch the Tfue $100,000 Fortnite tournament
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, with millions of dollars being pumped into esports competitions each year. While Epic is ramping up the FNCS this year with a $2 million prize pool, it seems creators aren’t slowing down either. Popular content creator Tfue has announced that he’ll be holding a $100,000 Fortnite tournament today.
dotesports.com
The best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2
Battle royale games and long-range sniper kills go hand-in-hand. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a strong selection of snipers to choose from for players who like to deal their best damage from afar. The SP-X 80 is the final weapon available to unlock as part of the Bryson Long...
dotesports.com
This Overwatch 2 weekly mission change would be great—if it actually worked
Overwatch 2’s big season three update brought with it a slew of highly requested changes from the game’s player base, from cheaper skins to more free rewards, and even some quality-of-life changes. However, one particular change, though well-intentioned, seems to not be functioning properly. Overwatch 2 has several...
dotesports.com
Learning callouts? VALORANT expert’s Deathmatch exercise will change how you play
Every VALORANT player has had that embarrassing comms slip-up before, where they can’t quite remember the name of the location where they died. For new maps in particular, callouts and comms can be challenging. Players can study Lotus or Split’s layout as much as they want, but without practicing your voice chat reflexes, you’ll end up stuttering and misspeaking in the heat of the moment.
dotesports.com
Reigning VALORANT world champions dominated Twitter in 2022, but Japanese esports is the biggest surprise
VALORANT saw monstrous growth across 2022 especially in its esports ecosystem, with growing viewership across domestic and international tournaments, capping off the year with a record-breaking world championship event at Champions. Not only did LOUD acquire a world championship in VALORANT, but they also led the way in engagement as...
dotesports.com
Team Aster Dota 2 players allege organization owes them years of prize money, payments
The Chinese Dota 2 scene has been having an eventful start to 2023. From cheating accusations to match-fixing claims, some of the top teams have been under the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and Team Aster also joined the fray. Earlier today, Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng and Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang spoke...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 player ready to fly to the rescue after bringing Mercy to life
Cosplaying provides a great way for gamers to get creative by taking on the costume and personality of their favorite characters, but some cosplayers just go that extra mile. One artistic Overwatch 2 cosplayer made their angelic descent onto Reddit, sharing their crafted Mercy wings, and these bad boys are worthy of a valkyrie.
dotesports.com
All new classes in Apex Legends
For its first four years, Apex Legends split its growing roster into four different classes: Offensive, Defensive, Support, and Recon. With the release of season 16, though, Respawn Entertainment overhauled that division, bringing those four categories up to five and redefining both bloated roles (such as the broad Offensive category) and least-populated legend types (such as Support, which only encompassed Lifeline and Loba).
dotesports.com
One of the best VALORANT players in the world can’t carry trolls in ranked—so why would you?
Cloud9’s yay couldn’t prevent his team from getting stomped in a ranked match in Brazil thanks to two AFK players on his team, a problem many casual players have experienced while playing VALORANT. ‘El Diablo’ was spotted losing by 0-12 on Brazil’s ranked server earlier this month and...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 adds Silk Road star to VALORANT lineup
North American organization Cloud9 has added a seventh player to its VALORANT lineup, according to the global contract database and confirmed by sources close to Dot Esports. Silk Road free agent Hasan “BlackHeart” Hammad has signed for Cloud9 as a substitute until 2026. Unlike the rest of the...
dotesports.com
Why isn’t Apex Legends getting a new legend in season 16?
Season 16 of Apex Legends—also known as Revelry—is launching on Feb. 14. The entire season is a celebration of Apex, taking the game’s fourth anniversary as an opportunity to flood players with content that both celebrates its past and builds the foundations for its future. This includes some big changes coming to the class system and a new weapon for the first time in over a year.
dotesports.com
These are the most-played heroes in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2’s roster of heroes seems to be always growing, so there is always a new choice to be made when queuing up for some matches in Quick Play, Competitive, or anything else in-game. The meta is always changing in OW2. With each passing update, seasonal content drop, and...
Comments / 0