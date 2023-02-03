Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
WIS-TV
Suspected drug dealers arrested after fleeing Newberry Co. deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two men who tried to flee after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, sheriffs said a deputy who knew 36-year-old James Bernard Darby had a suspended license, recognized him driving a vehicle. The deputy tried to perform...
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
WIS-TV
Police charge and arrest a man in connection to a string of Dollar General robberies
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a string of robberies. Police say 26-year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Millard II., was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested for string of armed robberies in Sumter, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. Deputies say the robberies happened about 30 minutes apart from each other, between the hours of 8...
WIS-TV
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.
WIS-TV
Three suspects charged for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged three teens with possessing an explosive device last week at a school while students were not present. According to investigators, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an...
WIS-TV
Fairfield County police investigates double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
WIS-TV
Newberry Police apprehends suspect in vehicle pursuit
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been apprehended by Newberry County law enforcement, police say. According to authorities a female was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Whitmire area of Highway 121, just past McCullough Road Monday afternoon. After the brief pursuit, police said the woman fled...
WIS-TV
CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving. Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of...
WIS-TV
Teen suspect stabbed adoptive family in deadly incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The teen suspect in a deadly stabbing is facing murder charges according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said interviews with family members revealed the victims in the attack had finalized adoption papers in the week before the stabbing. Records showed the suspect had been living with the victims since Dec. 2021.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Day 13 Alex Murdaugh murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You can watch Day 13 of the Alex Muraugh murder trial. The court is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8. WALTERBORO, S.C. – (WIS) For the first time Tuesday, jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial heard testimony about the disbarred attorney’s alleged financial crimes.
WIS-TV
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial
S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. Day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 7 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
WIS-TV
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
WIS-TV
Two men sent to hospital after shooting on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m., and two male victims were injured during the shooting. One of the men was found outside and...
WIS-TV
Sumter man in critical condition after being shot during home invasion
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man is in critical condition following an armed robbery and shooting at a Tudor Street home on Tuesday night. On Feb. 7, 2023, police officers responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. and learned that a victim was being taken by a private vehicle to Prisma Health Tuomey.
WIS-TV
Tuesday threat at Airport High School under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two reported Airport High School is on a modified schedule after a search by law enforcement. Investigators cleared the building for a safe return after a search. The district said the school will have a modified meal schedule to ensure all students receive lunch. Instruction...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: On Patrol Live catches a deputy saving a young man’s life
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -“On Patrol: Live” documents for viewers in real time the work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across the country. This past weekend during an episode of “On Patrol Live,” Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was credited with saving a young man from jumping off a bridge in Columbia. Corporal Fitzsimmons joined Soda City Live to tell the heroic story.
WIS-TV
Three men wanted for throwing firebomb at elementary school: ‘We’re going to find you.’
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men are wanted after throwing a Molotov cocktail, or firebomb, from the roof of Pleasant Hill Elementary School (PHES) in Lexington County last month. “Oh, we’re going to find them. I can guarantee you that,” said Steve MacDougall, Mayor of the City of Lexington....
Comments / 0