ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County police investigates double murder

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
WIS-TV

Newberry Police apprehends suspect in vehicle pursuit

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been apprehended by Newberry County law enforcement, police say. According to authorities a female was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Whitmire area of Highway 121, just past McCullough Road Monday afternoon. After the brief pursuit, police said the woman fled...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving. Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teen suspect stabbed adoptive family in deadly incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The teen suspect in a deadly stabbing is facing murder charges according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said interviews with family members revealed the victims in the attack had finalized adoption papers in the week before the stabbing. Records showed the suspect had been living with the victims since Dec. 2021.
WIS-TV

WATCH: Day 13 Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You can watch Day 13 of the Alex Muraugh murder trial. The court is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8. WALTERBORO, S.C. – (WIS) For the first time Tuesday, jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial heard testimony about the disbarred attorney’s alleged financial crimes.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Two men sent to hospital after shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m., and two male victims were injured during the shooting. One of the men was found outside and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Tuesday threat at Airport High School under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two reported Airport High School is on a modified schedule after a search by law enforcement. Investigators cleared the building for a safe return after a search. The district said the school will have a modified meal schedule to ensure all students receive lunch. Instruction...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: On Patrol Live catches a deputy saving a young man’s life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -“On Patrol: Live” documents for viewers in real time the work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across the country. This past weekend during an episode of “On Patrol Live,” Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was credited with saving a young man from jumping off a bridge in Columbia. Corporal Fitzsimmons joined Soda City Live to tell the heroic story.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy