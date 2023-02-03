Read full article on original website
How to Block
Dark and Darker has a blocking mechanic that's available to use when you're using a shield. By right-clicking, you raise your shield and enter a defensive stance. But that's not all you should know about the mechanic as there are essential intricacies behind it. While getting out of the way...
Dark and Darker Stats
Dark and Darker characters have 5 stats: Strength, Agility, Will, Knowledge, and Resourcefulness. Each Dark and Darker class has a different default stat spread, but you can increase your stats using equipment that you loot from the dungeon. Here's what each stat does in Dark and Darker - please note that as the game is still in playtesting, the implementation of stats is not yet complete and so stats may not function as intended.
Walkthrough
The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap is a unique kind of adventure for Link and Zelda. Whether you're playing on Game Boy Advance or revisiting The Minish Cap on Nintendo Switch, this Minish Cap walkthrough will guide you through all of Link's challenges.
The Analyst
The Analyst is a character you will visit at the end of each chapter. He will ask you a series of questions about your fears and such. He claims he is trying to help you. Based on the number of decisions you make with him, his office changes with each chapter.
Samba de Amigo: Party Central Announced for Nintendo Switch
In a major surprise for practically everyone, during today's Nintendo Direct event, the company revealed a new Samba de Amigo game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Samba de Amigo: Party Central is a rhythm game that features a playlist of over 40 songs across a wide range of genres like Latin and pop music. Alongside the core gameplay, which requires motion controls to shake high, middle, or low spots visible on the screen, Sama de Amigo: Party Central also includes a slew of mini-games and challenges to partake in. Party Central also features local and online multiplayer support with up to 8 friends to join in.
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announced, Includes Splatoon 1's Inkopolis
Splatoon 3's paid DLC is giving players an ink blast from the past, as Wave 1 features a return to Splatoon 1's hub world, Inkopolis. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the first wave of the newly-revealed Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass allows squid kids to go revisit all their favorite shops and characters from 2015's original Splatoon. Wave 1 is coming sometime this Spring.
Meatgrinder - Official Trailer
Take a look at the action-packed trailer for Meatgrinder, a chaotic and fast-paced FPS coming to PC. A demo is available now on Steam. In Meatgrinder, use agility and guns to jump your way through insane levels on top of speeding trucks, trains, and planes.
Our Titanfall 3 Dreams Might Be Dead – Unlocked 581
A busy week of Xbox news has us discussing the recent cancellation of a secret Titanfall single-player project at Respawn and why we sadly may never see Titanfall again. Plus: live-service multiplayer games are getting shut off left and right, so what does it mean for the industry? Also: how will DC's plan to integrate video games into the DCU go over with developers, MLB The Show 23 adds a wonderful new feature that celebrates a key part of baseball history, Tim Schafer heads to the Hall of Fame, and more!
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry Gets Team Deathmatch, Reworked Class System, and More
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is dropping February 14th at 10 AM PT and this time, Apex is reworking quite a bit of its game in this massive update. A lot of this is what players have been asking for, for a long time so returning players and new players have a lot to look forward to. Here’s a sneak peek into what the next season will bring, with more details to come later this week.
Aground Zero - Official Trailer
Aground Zero is a colony-sim exploration sandbox RPG where the world has ended. All you have is your companion AI and the task at hand to mine, build to survive, and search for other survivors to help you. Aground Zero is launching on PC in 2023 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Coming Soon, Features Birdo
Nintendo has announced the first details on Wave 4 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass at today's Nintendo Direct, revealing the first glimpse of a new track and confirming Birdo is joining the racer roster. Yoshi's Island is the first new course confirmed for Wave 4, which will...
Risen Kushala Daora - Weakness, Tips, Armor
The monster Risen Kushala Daora is a new monster introduced for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This page will cover its weaknesses, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This page...
WoW Class Tuning Details: Feb 7 Patch
With scheduled weekly maintenance within World of Warcraft on February 7th, 2023, a number of class tuning adjustments are being implemented to the game, based on their specializations performance in endgame content. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the class tweaks coming as part of the February...
Contact Beam
The Contact Beam can be found in the locked Records Office on the Maintenance deck while completing Chapter 4, Obliteration Imminent. You will need Level 2 Security Clearance to unlock the door. Once you have unlocked the door, enter the room and look for the yellow glowing light. This gun has three Special Abilities: Supersymmetry Tether (SP1), Portable Heliotron (SP2), and Diffraction Module (SP3). You can upgrade Secondary Fire Damage (SFD), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Primary Fire Damage (PFD).
Visorian Isthmus Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Visorian Isthmus, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Pokemon Go Field Research February 2023
Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops will give you a new quest every day, and each quest you receive can have a variety of rewards available.
Apex Legends Season 16 ALL Class, Legend, and Weapon Reworks Explained
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is just around the corner launching February 14th and there are a lot of changes coming for Apex’s fourth anniversary. There’s a big rework coming to the Legends Class system and rebalancing along with a new weapon, new limited time modes and permanent playlist, and the farewell of Arenas. Here’s an in-depth look at everything changing in Apex Legends Revelry.
