Memphis, TN

TNT's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal tell Memphis Grizzlies to 'quit talking, start playing'

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 6 days ago
The Memphis Grizzlies celebrated both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. being named All-Stars on Thursday. But a bit of criticism also came their way on TNT's "Inside The NBA."

Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley chided the Grizzlies for talking too much trash. The Grizzlies have lost six of seven games ahead of facing the Cleveland Cavaliers and Barkley, an infamous trash talker as a player, recalled Morant's comments about his team being fine in the West.

"The Grizzlies talk too much. They got to start playing. They're like, well we're not worried about anybody in the West, we're worried about the Celtics in the East," Barkley said. "Man, y'all ain't got out of the West, yet. Y'all ain't done nothing. So they need to quit talking and start playing."

O'Neal agreed and added that the Grizzlies' talk gives teams extra motivation. Despite being in second place in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies have lost three consecutive games on ESPN and struggled lately closing teams out.

LATE GAME STRUGGLES:Identifying why the Memphis Grizzlies are suddenly struggling to close out games

GIANNOTTO:NBA trade deadline: Why Memphis Grizzlies should make a deal, why they won't

"We're all professionals, we all come to play but when you call us out, sometimes people turn on their playoff mode and they play extra hard," O'Neal said. "I agree with you, Chuck, (they) got to start playing and quit yapping."

It's not the first time Barkley has been critical of the Grizzlies. Earlier this season, he suggested Morant needs to make his teammates better, which ignored how that's been a skill Morant's been praised for since his rookie season.

Morant's averaging a career-high 8.3 assists and has five triple-doubles this season.

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

