Iowa State

KWQC

CASI celebrates 50 years with ‘Golden Jubilee’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Center for Active Seniors, Inc. hosted a Golden Jubilee Tuesday, celebrating 50 years. CASI was founded in 1973, and the goal of its programming is to meet the needs of seniors in the Quad Cities. “We’ve been here for 50 years which means we have...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday, Governor Pritzker joined state and local leaders, along with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and Intersect Illinois in Pullman to announce $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites- large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, and more, stated a media release from Gov. Pritzker’s Office.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Windy and mild Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and very conditions are on the way for the first day of the work week. Look for more clouds than sun, but the SE winds should boost highs to near 50º again in the QC. Monday night a front will swing through bringing...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Iowa Lottery, record jackpots explained

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - There could be a reason behind why we have seen several more massive jackpots in ‘IA Lottery’ over the past year, according to lottery officials. TV6′s Danny Whiskeyman spoke to Mary Neubauer, spokesperson from ‘IA Lottery’ about lottery scenarios we are seeing today with record-breaking jackpots in Iowa Powerball and Mega Millions.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Gradual clearing Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Wind will slowly diminish through the day and clouds will gradually clear out Tuesday morning leading to a sunny and quieter afternoon. Highs will run into the mid-40s. Another day in the 40s is likely on Wednesday, but by evening showers will be rolling in...
IOWA STATE

