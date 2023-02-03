Read full article on original website
KWQC
CASI celebrates 50 years with ‘Golden Jubilee’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Center for Active Seniors, Inc. hosted a Golden Jubilee Tuesday, celebrating 50 years. CASI was founded in 1973, and the goal of its programming is to meet the needs of seniors in the Quad Cities. “We’ve been here for 50 years which means we have...
KWQC
Gov. Pritzker announces $40 million grant opportunity to develop megasites
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday, Governor Pritzker joined state and local leaders, along with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), and Intersect Illinois in Pullman to announce $40 million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds to supercharge the development of megasites- large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, and more, stated a media release from Gov. Pritzker’s Office.
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow and sleet. The heaviest snow is expected to fall northwest of the Quad Cities. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday...
KWQC
Windy and mild Monday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and very conditions are on the way for the first day of the work week. Look for more clouds than sun, but the SE winds should boost highs to near 50º again in the QC. Monday night a front will swing through bringing...
KWQC
Iowa Lottery, record jackpots explained
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - There could be a reason behind why we have seen several more massive jackpots in ‘IA Lottery’ over the past year, according to lottery officials. TV6′s Danny Whiskeyman spoke to Mary Neubauer, spokesperson from ‘IA Lottery’ about lottery scenarios we are seeing today with record-breaking jackpots in Iowa Powerball and Mega Millions.
KWQC
Gradual clearing Tuesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Wind will slowly diminish through the day and clouds will gradually clear out Tuesday morning leading to a sunny and quieter afternoon. Highs will run into the mid-40s. Another day in the 40s is likely on Wednesday, but by evening showers will be rolling in...
KWQC
‘Pieces of mailbox everywhere’: Pipe bomb explodes in family’s mailbox
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A family in Alabama got a scary delivery when their mailbox was blown up early Saturday morning. A handmade explosive launched fragments everywhere in surveillance video that captured the whole event. WALA reports the unnamed family that lives in Tillmans Corner is on a mission...
