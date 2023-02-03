Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
South Korea Establishes Guidance for Regulating Digital Assets as Securities
South Korea has issued guidelines that specify the categories of digital assets that will be treated as securities in the nation and subject to the country's securities regulations. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) noted in a press statement that digital assets that fulfil the criteria provided forth in the country's...
blockchain.news
VARA Issues New Guidelines for Virtual Asset Service Providers in Dubai
Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the body in charge of supervising cryptocurrency regulations inside Dubai, has announced new rules for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating within the emirate. VASPs refers to companies that offer services related to virtual assets. According to Irina Heaver, a crypto and blockchain lawyer based...
blockchain.news
Total value locked in Ethereum-based Decentralized exchange
The Uniswap community cast their votes in support of implementing Uniswap v3 on Boba Network's layer-2 protocol on Ethereum, and the majority of those votes were positive. The proposal to implement Uniswap v3 on Boba Network that was put up by Boba Foundation and FranklinDAO was successful since it received more than 51 million votes. As a result of this, the Boba Network will become the sixth chain to instal Uniswap v3, with the deployment itself being slated to begin within the next few weeks. This action received support from a number of organisations, including GFX Labs, Blockchain at Michigan, Gauntlet, and ConsenSys.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
blockchain.news
Binance-native blockchain BNB Chain continued to show steady activity growth
According to new study, the native Binance blockchain known as BNB Chain continues to demonstrate consistent rise in activity during the fourth quarter of 2018, despite the larger bear market in the cryptocurrency industry. James Trautman, a researcher for Messari, stated on February 5 that the Binance network has proceeded...
blockchain.news
Genesis creditor reveals new proposed restructuring plan that will see creditors getting back
According to information provided by a Genesis creditor, the most recent suggested restructuring plan between Genesis, Digital Currency Group, and creditors would result in creditors receiving at least 80 percent of the monies they contributed. The cryptocurrency trading and market-making arm of Genesis Global will eventually be sold as part...
blockchain.news
Hodlnaut Seeks to Sell Business
According to recent reports, the struggling bitcoin lending company Hodlnaut is collaborating with a number of prospective buyers in an effort to sell its business as well as its other assets. According to a story published by Bloomberg on February 6, a number of parties interested in acquiring Hodlnaut and...
blockchain.news
Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz voted against a Uniswap proposal
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a venture capital company, allegedly engaged in a vote that was cast against a final proposal to instal Uniswap v3 on the BNB Chain by making use of the Wormhole bridge, as stated by the Uniswap DAO forum. This information was taken from the forum where it was posted.
blockchain.news
The DeFi space is on a path of steady recovery as good actors
The harm that was inflicted by the collapse of major cryptocurrency ecosystems in the previous year is on its way to making a gradual comeback as positive actors take aggressive initiatives to reestablish investors' faith. Principal participants from the ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) got together to discuss the benefits of running trustless, interoperable, and permissionless systems.
blockchain.news
HKSFC to Hire 4 More Staff to Supervise Crypto
When it comes to monitoring the operations of the cryptocurrency business, the authorities in charge of regulation in Hong Kong are ramping up their game. According to a report that was submitted by the Securities and Futures Commission on February 6th, the organisation has plans to recruit four more staff members in order to "better regulate" the operations of local virtual asset (VA) providers. In addition, the additional monitoring would assist "better analyse the compliance and risk" by enabling retail investors to exchange virtual assets on regulated platforms. This will make it possible for more people to participate in the cryptocurrency market.
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
blockchain.news
The Bitcoin price surge has led to a market FOMO among small BTC addresses
Fear of missing out (FOMO) was prevalent in the market during the second week of January as a result of the rise in price of Bitcoin (BTC) over $20,000, particularly among holders of a modest amount of BTC. After January 13, there was a large increase in the number of...
blockchain.news
Crypto Companies Will Reportedly Have No Presence During Super Bowl LVII
It has been claimed that viewers of the Super Bowl LVII, which will take place on February 12 and will feature a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, will not witness an abundance of commercials for cryptocurrency firms, as they did in 2022. According to a...
blockchain.news
550 BNB lost in contract exploit by decentralized exchange
Recently, the decentralized exchange (DEX) system known as CoW Swap came under assault, resulting in the loss of at least 550 BNB (BNB) due to a contract hack that permitted money transfers away from the platform. The occurrence was spotted by the blockchain surveyor MevRefund, which also noticed that the...
blockchain.news
The Future of DAOs Takes Center Stage in Tel Aviv
The DAOVOZ collective is excited to announce the inaugural DAOVOZ Tel Aviv event on February 8th, as part of the festivities surrounding ETH TLV and Building Blocks. This event will focus on the needs of builders in the DAO space and provide clarity on emerging best-practices for decentralized autonomous organizations that want to build with sustainable success in mind.
blockchain.news
CBDC Activity Subsidizes Consumption During Lunar New Year
Over the course of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Chinese central bank distributed an amount of its digital currency (CBDC) worth millions of dollars around the nation in an effort to encourage more people to use it. A story that was published on February 6 in the Global Times,...
blockchain.news
FTX CEO Describes 'Pure Hell' Leading Up to Exchange's bankruptcy case
John Ray, who recently took over as chief executive officer of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX after the business declared bankruptcy, has revealed some of the chaotic incidents that have occurred at the firm after the bankruptcy filing. Due to the fact that FTX does not have a physical office, Ray...
blockchain.news
Damus, a decentralized social network teased an upcoming feature
The decentralized social network Damus has hinted that its mobile application will soon include a feature that would enable users to earn satoshis, the smallest fraction of Bitcoin (BTC), depending on the interaction they get on their posts on the site. In a tweet, the Damus team brought attention to...
