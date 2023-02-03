ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

CBS Austin

The future is bright at KIPP Austin Public Schools!

Creating an educational foundation for successful futures, KIPP Texas Public Schools help students succeed beyond graduation day. School leader for KIPP Alegria, Terencia Walker, is here to share what sets KIPP apart and how families can enroll for the new school year. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

5th Annual Koblenz Karneval in Austin is back this Friday

This weekend Austinites are invited to an evening of performers, music, dance and much more at the Koblenz Karneval. It is the 5th annual event that honors our Sister City of Koblenz, Germany. Jim Walters is joins Chelsey Khan to talk about the event and Austin-Koblenz partnership. Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Manager 'truly sorry' to remaining households without power

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 99 percent of Austin homes have had their power restored a week after the onset of a severe ice storm. In a press conference on Wednesday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized to the more than two thousand households remaining. “I know it’s an...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Council Member Alison Alter expresses reservations about City Manager Cronk

AUSTIN, Texas — Council Member Alison Alter took to Twitter Monday afternoon to express her reservations about City Manager Spencer Cronk’s ability to manage the city. Alter said she will be co-sponsoring an item at the city council meeting on Thursday to evaluate the employment of the city manager with Mayor Kirk Watson, Council Member Vanessa Fuentes and Council Member Chito Vela.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Monthly celebrates 13 of the city's eligible singles with a party for a cause!

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're unattached or just love a good party, Austin Monthly's latest event is here to celebrate some of the most eligible singles in the city, and it supports a great cause! Executive Editor of Austin Monthly, Madeline Hollern, and 2023 Austin Monthly Single, Kristy Owen, joined us to share more about this year's singles and the party to celebrate them all!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County Judge expects 'very expensive' storm recovery

After issuing a disaster declaration on Friday following Central Texas drastic winter weather, Travis County Judge Andy Brown said he expects a "very expensive" recovery process. In order to declare a disaster in Travis County, Brown told CBS Austin the area must see at least $5.7 million in damage. Brown...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Celebrate your Valentine with fun events at The Williamson Museum

This month, you can surprise that special someone with a unique valentine or spend some quality time during a night at the museum! The Williamson Museum curated a crafty list of fun things families can do together all while celebrating the season of love and Danelle Houck joined us to share how we can all participate.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game

AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
BOERNE, TX
CBS Austin

Local utilities continue to chip away at outages caused by 'ice hurricane'

The weather on Monday cooperated as the Austin area continued to rebound following last week's ice storm. Electric providers today reported more progress in restoring service to their customers, but some residents have other needs they need met before they will feel things are back to normal. Austin’s electric utility...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Celebrate Free Cheese Week and support local at Antonelli's Cheese Shop!

Prepare to try your favorite fromage, taste the best brie, and sample scrumptious Stilton! Whether it's in wheels or wedges, it's Free Cheese Week at Antonelli's Cheese Shop, and the queen of curds herself, Kendall Antonelli, is here to tell us how you can come in and make your cheesy dreams come true and support local businesses, who need you more than ever.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Clear Alert for missing Georgetown woman discontinued

GEORGETOWN, Texas — UPDATE:. The Clear Alert for 42-year-old Aisha Ortiz has been discontinued. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman out of Georgetown. Aisha Ortiz was last seen in an unknown vehicle at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Scenic Drive. She was...
GEORGETOWN, TX

