Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
CBS Austin
Shelter-in-place order lifted for Austin Community College Cypress Creek campus
CEDAR PARK, Texas — UPDATE:. The shelter-in-place order for Austin Community College's Cypress Creek campus has been lifted. The Cedar Park Police Department said officers searched the area. They were not able to confirm the credibility of the initial report. All campus activities can return to normal operations immediately.
CBS Austin
The future is bright at KIPP Austin Public Schools!
Creating an educational foundation for successful futures, KIPP Texas Public Schools help students succeed beyond graduation day. School leader for KIPP Alegria, Terencia Walker, is here to share what sets KIPP apart and how families can enroll for the new school year. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
CBS Austin
5th Annual Koblenz Karneval in Austin is back this Friday
This weekend Austinites are invited to an evening of performers, music, dance and much more at the Koblenz Karneval. It is the 5th annual event that honors our Sister City of Koblenz, Germany. Jim Walters is joins Chelsey Khan to talk about the event and Austin-Koblenz partnership. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
Austin City Manager 'truly sorry' to remaining households without power
AUSTIN, Texas — More than 99 percent of Austin homes have had their power restored a week after the onset of a severe ice storm. In a press conference on Wednesday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized to the more than two thousand households remaining. “I know it’s an...
CBS Austin
Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distributions Monday following ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas Food Bank will be holding a food distribution event in East Austin on Monday for Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of power outages following the recent ice storm. "The Central Texas Food Bank is concerned about how the recent...
CBS Austin
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
CBS Austin
Council Member Alison Alter expresses reservations about City Manager Cronk
AUSTIN, Texas — Council Member Alison Alter took to Twitter Monday afternoon to express her reservations about City Manager Spencer Cronk’s ability to manage the city. Alter said she will be co-sponsoring an item at the city council meeting on Thursday to evaluate the employment of the city manager with Mayor Kirk Watson, Council Member Vanessa Fuentes and Council Member Chito Vela.
CBS Austin
Ice storm aftermath: City of Austin says progress is being made but more work lies ahead
AUSTIN, Texas — All hands are on deck working to help the City of Austin and Travis County bounce back from this year’s devastating winter storm. On Tuesday, multiple city departments held a press conference to update the public on where power restoration and cleanup efforts stand. All...
CBS Austin
Austin Monthly celebrates 13 of the city's eligible singles with a party for a cause!
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're unattached or just love a good party, Austin Monthly's latest event is here to celebrate some of the most eligible singles in the city, and it supports a great cause! Executive Editor of Austin Monthly, Madeline Hollern, and 2023 Austin Monthly Single, Kristy Owen, joined us to share more about this year's singles and the party to celebrate them all!
CBS Austin
Travis County Judge expects 'very expensive' storm recovery
After issuing a disaster declaration on Friday following Central Texas drastic winter weather, Travis County Judge Andy Brown said he expects a "very expensive" recovery process. In order to declare a disaster in Travis County, Brown told CBS Austin the area must see at least $5.7 million in damage. Brown...
CBS Austin
Celebrate your Valentine with fun events at The Williamson Museum
This month, you can surprise that special someone with a unique valentine or spend some quality time during a night at the museum! The Williamson Museum curated a crafty list of fun things families can do together all while celebrating the season of love and Danelle Houck joined us to share how we can all participate.
CBS Austin
Austin Council gets a progress report and an apology following icy week in the dark
AUSTIN, Texas — Today the Austin City Council got a progress report from the various city departments involved in the recovery efforts. They also heard from their city manager about shortcomings in the city's emergency response. City Manager Spencer Cronk opened the meeting with a statement. He said in...
CBS Austin
Non-profit "Just" invests in ambitious black and brown Texas female entrepreneurs
Calling all black and brown women who are entrepreneurs or anyone who plans on becoming one soon, did you know there is a non-profit with tools to help you achieve your dreams of ownership? Shandricka Davis and Rashidah Alshams join us to share more about the non-profit, Just, and its mission to close the racial wealth gap.
CBS Austin
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologizes for City's handling of ice storm response
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized Tuesday morning to the City Council and the people of Austin over the City's response to last week's ice storm and power outages. The apology was made during a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting. "I offer my heartfelt apologies for...
CBS Austin
Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game
AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
CBS Austin
Local utilities continue to chip away at outages caused by 'ice hurricane'
The weather on Monday cooperated as the Austin area continued to rebound following last week's ice storm. Electric providers today reported more progress in restoring service to their customers, but some residents have other needs they need met before they will feel things are back to normal. Austin’s electric utility...
CBS Austin
Williamson County leaders extend winter storm disaster declaration, reduce fee at landfill
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to extend the winter storm disaster declaration for 30 days which will now expire on March 9. In order to receive a federal disaster declaration, Williamson County's damage needed to meet or exceed $2,704,035.48. The disaster declaration...
CBS Austin
Celebrate Free Cheese Week and support local at Antonelli's Cheese Shop!
Prepare to try your favorite fromage, taste the best brie, and sample scrumptious Stilton! Whether it's in wheels or wedges, it's Free Cheese Week at Antonelli's Cheese Shop, and the queen of curds herself, Kendall Antonelli, is here to tell us how you can come in and make your cheesy dreams come true and support local businesses, who need you more than ever.
CBS Austin
Clear Alert for missing Georgetown woman discontinued
GEORGETOWN, Texas — UPDATE:. The Clear Alert for 42-year-old Aisha Ortiz has been discontinued. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman out of Georgetown. Aisha Ortiz was last seen in an unknown vehicle at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Scenic Drive. She was...
CBS Austin
Some Austin homes may not get electricity back for another week, city says
Nearly 95% of Austin now has electricity after last week's winter storm, but the city’s utility says some of the fewer than 30,000 homes and businesses still without power Sunday night might have to wait another week for it to be restored. Austin Energy said Sunday it has moved...
