Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
houstonisd.org
HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester
Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
Klein High School Principal Named District Secondary Principal of the Year
Klein High Principal Brandon Baker has been named Klein ISD’s 2023 Secondary Principal of the Year. Mr. Baker is a forever learner who leads his campus with integrity, determination, and gratitude. He holds high standards for his students, encourages innovative problem-solving, and is always willing to share new ideas to make things better, not just for one campus but the entire district.
Krimmel Band Amazes Audience at Midwest Clinic with Phenomenal Performance
The Krimmel Symphonic Band recently represented Klein ISD on the international stage at The Midwest Clinic. The students had a phenomenal performance and were able to perform for several hundred educators and guests from across the country. With more than 18,000 attendees, 400 exhibitors, 700 booths, 50 performances, and 120+...
Klein ISD Takes Center Stage as ‘Premiere Community’ in Theatre Education
Klein ISD was recently recognized as a “Premiere Community for Theatre Education” by Texas Thespians, an educational honor society and the largest Education Theatre Association chapter in the nation. This recognition places Klein ISD in the top 9 school districts in the state with outstanding theatre programs. The...
The Woodlands Water Agency announces new general manager in 2023
Erich Peterson will replace James Stinson following his retirement and a transitional period of several months, the agency said. (Courtesy Pexels) A new general manager will oversee The Woodlands Water Agency following the retirement of General Manager James Stinson, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the agency. According...
KBTX.com
Petition seeks to recall Huntsville mayor, city council after vote to privatize library
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A group of Huntsville residents calling itself HTX Public First is looking to garner enough support to oust the mayor and several city council members. This comes after the Huntsville City Council voted 6-3 in favor of privatizing and outsourcing its public library operations last December. The...
Mayor Turner halts Metro construction until 33 newly discovered graves are re-located
Mayor Sylvester Turner says the construction of Lockwood split the cemetery, and all the graves were supposed to have been relocated in the 1960s but 33 apparently were missed.
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
Real-time Bus Stop Alerts Now Available in Klein ISD’s SMART Tag Parent Portal
Klein ISD’s new transportation parent portal provides real-time bus stop alerts so parents and guardians know exactly when to head to the designated location. Parents can now log in and view their child’s bus route, see estimated arrival times, and receive alerts for any delays or changes to the schedule.
Extra police at Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD after school shooting threat
The district said that while there was nothing to suggest the threat was credible, it wanted to add officers out of an abundance of caution.
IRS-Certified Klein ISD Students to Offer Free Tax Preparation for Qualifying Taxpayers
Tax Day 2023 is just around the corner, but there is no need to stress! Klein ISD Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from Klein Oak and Klein Cain High School in the Accounting & Financial Services Pathway have been trained and certified as tax preparers through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.*
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Parent accused of carrying weapon during fight involving 5 students at Atascocita HS
Two Humble ISD parents are accused of pulling a gun in the middle of a big high school campus fight. The adults talk only to 13 about why.
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Houston, Harris County want to buy your guns, no questions asked
The latest gun buyback event is part of a suite of initiatives aimed at preventing violent crime.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
mocomotive.com
3 Houston men charged in a series of car burglaries in Montgomery County
Three Houston men have been charged in a series of car burglaries in Montgomery County, authorities say. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/3-houston-men-charged-car-burglaries-woodlands-17766420.php.
