Klein, TX

houstonisd.org

HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester

Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Cage ES and Project Chrysalis MS name Maria Z. Castillo as new principal. Maria Z. Castillo has...
HOUSTON, TX
Klein ISD

Klein High School Principal Named District Secondary Principal of the Year

Klein High Principal Brandon Baker has been named Klein ISD’s 2023 Secondary Principal of the Year. Mr. Baker is a forever learner who leads his campus with integrity, determination, and gratitude. He holds high standards for his students, encourages innovative problem-solving, and is always willing to share new ideas to make things better, not just for one campus but the entire district.
KLEIN, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government

Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
BULLARD, TX
Klein ISD

Spring, TX
In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.

 https://kleinisd.net

