16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Germantown

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police say that at about 4:15 p.m., they responded to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two possible suspects were seen running from the area of the shooting, according to Police.

They say that no one is in custody and they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

